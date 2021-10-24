Independence restaurant inspections

The Examiner

Critical violations involve factors that can directly lead to foodborne illness and must be corrected within 72 hours or as otherwise stated. All critical violations must be corrected within 72 hours (or as otherwise stated on the report). All non-critical violations must be corrected by the next regular inspection (or as otherwise stated on the report).

Recent inspections include the following:

The Villages of Jackson Creek: 3980 S. Jackson Drive, inspected Sept. 29.

• Freezer interior dirty with buildup and debris. Corrected Sept. 29.

• The premises noted not being maintained free of insects, rodents and other pests. Gnats swarming in East kitchen near sink and juice dispenser. Pest control contacted and plan of action in place as of Sept. 29; corrected as of Sept. 29).

• Physical facilities not cleaned as often as necessary. Floors and walls dirty with debris and buildup.

• Refrigerator shelving broken.

• Refrigerator interior and exterior dirty with grime and buildup. Corrected Sept. 29.

Proctor Elementary School: 1403 W. Linden Ave., inspected Sept. 30. No violations found.

Spring Branch Elementary: 20404 E. Truman Road, inspected Sept. 27.

• Hand-washing sink must be accessible to employees at all times.

Poppy’s Famous Donuts: 318 W. U.S. 24, inspected Oct. 6.

• Bottle of Windex stored on back counter next to single service coffee cups.

• The premises noted not being maintained free of insects, rodents and other pests. Large amounts of mouse droppings found in store room along baseboard.

• Area around handles of reach-in coolers noted not free of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris.

• Cream filling dispenser found not free of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris.

• Large amount of clutter found on back counter and on shelves in stock area.

Subway Sandwiches: 911 N. Noland Road, inspected Oct. 7. No violations noted.

The Lunch Box: 13605 E. 35th St., inspected Oct. 7.

• Three-compartment sink set up incorrectly. Corrected on site.

• Spray bottle found on back counter without label. Corrected on site.