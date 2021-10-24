Senior center meals, Oct. 25-29

The Examiner

Lunches provided by area community centers during the week of Oct. 25.

Palmer Center: 218 N. Pleasant St., Independence. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. The suggested contribution is $3 per senior meal and $6 for non-senior guests. Meals can be reserved beginning on the Wednesday of the week prior to the meal by calling 816-325-6200.

• Monday: Chicken breast, broccoli, potatoes O’Brien, pineapple/Mandarin mix, multigrain bread, shortbread cookies.

• Tuesday: Chili with beans, cheddar cheese, salad with tomato and carrots, peach cobbler, wheat crackers.

• Wednesday: Mostaccioli with meat sauce, Italian vegetables, salad with tomato and carrots, pineapple/Mandarin mix, Italian bread, graham crackers.

• Thursday: Pulled pork, white corn with peppers, coleslaw with vinegar dressing, apple slices, hoagie roll.

• Friday: Oven-fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, broccoli, wheat dinner roll, ice cream and strawberry white cake.

Vesper Hall: 400 N.W. Vesper St., Blue Springs. If you wish to eat at Vesper Hall or to reserve a meal delivery, please call 816-228-0181 by 2 p.m. one working day prior to the meal. Cost: $3.50 donation for ages 60 and older; $5.75 fee for ages 59 and younger.

• Monday: Breakfast pizza, cottage cheese, apple/cabbage salad, bananas and berries.

• Tuesday: Sloppy Joe sandwich, garlic pepper potatoes, steamed broccoli, Mandarin oranges.

• Wednesday: Pot roast Milano, Cajun slaw, buttered peas and carrots, cinnamon applesauce.

• Thursday: Turkey and cheese pie, basil butter roasted potatoes, stewed tomatoes, sliced pears.

• Friday: Roasted pork, mashed potatoes with gravy, festive tossed salad, white cake with ice cream.

Fairmount Community Center: 217 S. Cedar St., Independence. Meals are offered in the center at 11:30 on weekdays as well as for take-out. Meals are $5 or $3.50 for members and reservations for take-out or eat-in meals should be made 24 hours in advance by calling 816-254-8334. Each meal is served with bread or roll and milk.

• Monday: Shepherd’s pie, spiced peaches, dessert.

• Tuesday: Pork loin with sour cream sauce, wild rice, broccoli and cheese, dessert.

• Wednesday: Sloppy Joe bake, peas and carrots, dessert.

• Thursday: Hot turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy, California vegetables, dessert.

• Friday: Taco salad, spiced apples, dessert.