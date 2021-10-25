Jackson County legislators take no vote on ending mask mandate

Jeff Fox

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

Jackson County legislators on Monday took no action on a proposal to end the county's mask mandate two weeks early. The question was on Monday's agenda, but it was assigned to committee, meaning it could come up again.

The mandate currently runs through Nov. 7. The mandate applies indoor public spaces in the county outside Independence and Kansas City, which set their own rules. Kansas City has a mask mandate; Independence does not.

The county Health Department recommended that the mandate remain in effect because Eastern Jackson County remains an area of high community spread of COVID-19, as measured by CDC criteria.

Health Director Brigette Shaffer said the county still recommends several steps to get a handle on the pandemic: vaccinations, masking, testing, contact tracing and good hand hygiene.

Jackson County as of Monday remained in the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s category of “high” community transmission, according to the CDC website.

The CDC uses a four-grade system – low, moderate, substantial and high – to designate how quickly the disease is spreading in a community. It's looking at two main criteria:

• The test positivity rate, which in Jackson County has dropped to well below 10 percent. It was 6.81 percent as of Monday, which the CDC considers “moderate.”

• Cases per 100,000 in population. That number needs to be below 100 to move from “high” transmission to “substantial” transmission. The entire county's figure, which was above 300 several weeks ago, was at 133.14 as of Monday, according to the CDC.

Shaffer said county Health Department figures put Eastern Jackson County just above 100, and state figures – which only come from one type of testing and, she said, can therefore run lower than other measures – put it the county below 100.

“All that being said, however you slice and dice the data, Eastern Jackson County is experiencing substantial to high levels of community transmission,” Shaffer said, “and with the CDC guidance, they have said in areas of high or substantial levels of community transmission that everyone should have a mask in public indoor settings.”

She said cases have come down significantly since Aug. 1 and that the stress on metro area hospitals and other health-care providers has eased but is still there, as staffing levels remain a challenge for many hospitals.

Shaffer said preliminary county data show the most cases so far this month in these age groups: 35 to 44, 5 to 9, 20 to 24, and 15-19.

She also said the area’s vaccination rate remains too low.

County Executive Frank White Jr. ordered the rule mandate in August, and legislators have renewed it twice for a month at a time, as required under state law.

Both renewals were on 6-3 votes. Legislators Jalen Anderson, D-Blue Springs; Charlie Franklin, D-Independence; Tony Miller, D-Lee's Summit; and Crystal Williams, Ronald Finley and Scott Burnett, all D-Kansas City, have voted to support the mandate. Jeanie Lauer, R-Blue Springs; Theresa Cass Galvin, R-Lee's Summit, and Dan Tarwater, D-Kansas City, have voted no.