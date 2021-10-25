Jackson County restaurant inspections – Blue Springs

The Examiner

The Jackson County Environmental Health Division inspects sites where food is served outside independence and Kansas City. Recent inspection results in Blue Springs are as follows:

Franklin Smith Elementary School: 1609 S.W. Clark Road, inspected Oct. 4. No violations found.

John Nowlin Elementary School: 5020 N.W. Valley View Road, inspected Oct. 4. No violations found.

James Lewis Elementary School: 717 N.W. Park Road, inspected Oct. 4.

• Observed dented cans on shelf. Corrected. Cans were discarded.

Crown Liquor: 1005 N. Missouri 7, inspected Oct. 4.

• Observed no drying provisions in men’s bathroom. Corrected. Paper towels were placed in bathroom.

School of Economics: 200 N.W. 14th St., inspected Oct. 5

• No hand wash signage at hand sinks. Corrected. Hand wash signs were provided and posted on site.

• Observed frozen liquid running down the back of the reach-in freezer.

• Observed dented can of cheese on shelf. Corrected. Can was discarded.

• Correct violations by Dec. 5.

Timothy Lutheran Ministries: 301 S.W. Wyatt Road, inspected Oct. 6. No violations found.

Burger King: 1001 N.E. Coronado Drive, inspected Oct. 6. No violations found.

Thomas Ultican Elementary School: 1812 N.W. Vesper, inspected Oct. 6.

• Ice buildup was observed in back part of the walk-in freezer fan. Correct by December 5.

Lucy Franklin Elementary School: 111 N.E. Roanoke Drive, inspected Oct. 8. No violations found.

Lunar Bowl: 2001 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected Oct. 8.

• Potentially hazardous food was not held at 41 degrees F or lower in the make ready table. Lettuce, slice cheese and tomatoes were at 56 degrees F. Corrected on site. Food was discarded. Make ready table was not turned on. Manager turned it on.

• Hood vents on the outside had a buildup of food residue.

• Inside the ice machine lid was a black buildup.

• Correct violations by Dec. 7.

Moreland Ridge Middle School: 900 S.W. Bishop Drive, inspected Oct. 11. No violations found.

Cordill Mason Elementary School: 4001 S.W. Christiansen Road, inspected Oct. 11.

• Dented cans were observed on shelf. Corrected. Cans were discarded.

St. John LaLande School: 801 N.W. R.D. Mize Road, inspected Oct. 11.

• Current food handler’s license not provided for one person. The permit available was expired. Correct by Nov. 10.