Local COVID-19 vaccination sites

The Examiner

All Missourians ages 12 and older (Pfizer vaccine) or 18 and older (Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines) are eligible to receive COVID vaccines without charge. If you are seeking a third dose of Pfizer or Moderna, you should first talk with your health-care provider.

Vaccinations are being offered as follows:

University Health (formerly Truman Medical Center): 7900 Lee’s Summit Road, Kansas City, and 2211 Charlotte St., Kansas City. Vaccinations are being given at both locations, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:20 p.m.

You must make an appointment in order to receive the vaccination by calling 816-404-2273 or by visiting https://www.trumed.org/forms/covid-19-vaccine-registration/

Jackson County Health Department:

If you have any question about Jackson County Health Department vaccine clinics or are having difficulty registering for an appointment, call 816-404-6415. NOTE: If you are seeking a booster or additional dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, you must bring your vaccination card to the clinic.

• Oct. 26, 27, 28, and 29, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the NRCCUA Building at 3651 N.E. Ralph Powell Road in Lee’s Summit. These clinics will offer Pfizer doses one, two and three; Moderna doses two and three; and the Johnson & Johnson single dose. Appointments are not required but are strongly recommended, especially for a third dose of Pfizer or Moderna.

To make an appointment, visit the internet site listed below for the specific vaccine brand you wish: For the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, visit https://jacohd.jotform.com/212734076246152 and, for Johnson & Johnson vaccine, visit https://jacohd.jotform.com/212734361641148

City of Independence:

• Oct. 26, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., City Hall, conference room D, 111 E. Maple, Independence. This clinic will offer both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines on a walk-in basis. No registration will be required. NOTE: A third Pfizer dose will be available at this clinic.

• Oct 28, 1 to 4 p.m., City Hall, conference room D, 111 E. Maple, Independence. This clinic will offer both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines on a walk-in basis. No registration will be required. NOTE: a third Pfizer dose will be available at this clinic.

Crosetti Health & Wellness: 510 S. Main St., Grain Valley, 816-847-6930. Hours are Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. No appointments required for vaccinations or testing.

Also offering vaccinations are local Hy-Vee stores and private pharmacies.

The state of Missouri has an online vaccine locator allowing you to register for vaccination and make your appointment at https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator/

The CDC provides a vaccine locator which lists many local pharmacies and stores providing the vaccine. Visit that locator at https://www.vaccines.gov/search/