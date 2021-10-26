Diesel is in need of a new home

Gisele Gamble

Animals Best Friends

Animals Best Friends has several courtesy listings for people needing to rehome their animals. I need to tell you about one sweet boy who needs a new loving home.

Diesel is a precious 10-month-old black lab. He is a sweet boy who likes kids and his squeaky toys. Diesel knows the commands: sit, lay, gentle, no, and paw (shake). He loves to lay with his head in his person’s lap. Diesel just wants to be loved. He is neutered and current on all vaccinations. Diesel will make a terrific addition to the right home.

If you are looking for a great dog to join your family and think Diesel might be a good fit, please go to our website www.animalsbestfriends.org and complete an application. ABF does vet checks, home visits and two-week trials to be sure the animal and family are a good fit.