Independence mourns loss of firefighter

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

Independence firefighters are mourning the sudden loss of a colleague.

Chad Sappenfield, 39, died off duty at home, the city said in a release Monday. He had been with the Fire Department for 13 years and served as a fire equipment operator/paramedic.

Fire Chief Doug Short said Sappenfield was a member of the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 781 honor guard and the peer support team, and he joined the department in 2008 after serving in the U.S. Army, including a tour of duty in Iraq and “numerous commendations.”

In 2014, Sappenfield received a First Responders Award for heroism from the Chamber of Commerce for his actions during a medical call. He also was a member of the Kansas City Warriors hockey team, a nonprofit organization in which the players are area veterans.

The city said Fire Department will be offering assistance to Sappenfield's family, with details to be released later.

Sappenfield is the Fire Department's third death in the past 18 months. Firefighter David Jameson died in the line of duty May 2020, when he suffered a medical episode at the scene of a fire. Firefighter/inspector Michael Stitt suffered a medical episode at home in August 2020.

“Our hearts go out to the men and women of the Independence Fire Department and everyone in our city,” Mayor Eileen Weir said in a release. “We have been through a lot in the last two years, but we want our public to know we are doing everything we can to support the Fire Department and our community as we deal with yet another tragic event.”