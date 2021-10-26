Independence restaurant inspections

The Examiner

Critical violations involve factors that can directly lead to foodborne illness and must be corrected within 72 hours or as otherwise stated. All critical violations must be corrected within 72 hours (or as otherwise stated on the report). All non-critical violations must be corrected by the next regular inspection (or as otherwise stated on the report).

Recent inspections include:

McDonald’s: 16802 E. Gudgell Road, inspected Oct. 8.

• Gaskets on meat freezer torn/damaged.

• Fry freezer dirty interior, dirty with debris.

• Ice machine dirty with buildup and debris.

Five Guys Burgers and Fries” 4140 S. Noland Road, inspected Oct. 11.

• Meat drawer cooler dirty with debris and buildup.

McDonald’s: 1225 S. Noland Road, inspected Oct. 11.

• Door gaskets on walk-in freezer and fry freezer worn or torn.

Fun House Pizza & Pub: 13002 E. U.S. 40, inspected Oct. 11.

• Prep reach-in cooler interior dirty with buildup and debris. Corrected Oct. 11.

• Silver upright freezer interior in basement dirty with debris. Corrected Oct. 11.

Denny’s Restaurant: 2500 S. Missouri 291, inspected Oct. 13.

• Time/temperature, date marking requirements are not met. Food in walk-in cooler held past discard date. Corrected Oct. 13.

• Plate shelf dirty with buildup and debris. Corrected on site.

• Stove, griddle, reach-in coolers, fryers, griddle coolers interiors and exteriors dirty with buildup and debris. Must be cleaned by 10-15-21 prior to re-inspection.

• Microwaves dirty with buildup and debris.

• Ice machine dirty with buildup and debris.

• Tile falling down between storage room and walk-in cooler.

• Employees without valid food handler’s card. All employees must obtain valid food handler’s card by Oct. 28. Failure to do so could result in removal from schedule and/or citation/fine.

Wendy’s: 2528 S. Missouri 291, inspected Oct. 13.

• Inadequate sanitizing solution noted in ware washing machine. Service technician contacted.

• Fry freezer dirty with debris in bottom.

Charley’s Grilled Subs: 18813 E. 39th St., inspected Oct. 11.

• All non-food contact surfaces must be designed and constructed to be durable and ... maintain easy cleanability with no areas provided to create a harborage for bacteria. Duct tape found on cart with signage.