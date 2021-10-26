Missouri prisons urged to improve COVID protocols

Rudi Keller

Missouri Independent

Since the Delta variant of the coronavirus took hold at the beginning of June, almost a quarter million Missourians have tested positive for COVID-19.

In Missouri’s 22 prisons, the Delta surge had very different impacts, depending on whether the facility receives new inmates directly from county jails. Four do, and saw additional cases in numbers that mirrored the state as a whole, with more than 1,000 prisoners testing positive since June 1.

Eighteen don’t, and saw only a fraction of the cases – only 200 infections among prisoners over the same period.

That difference highlights the need for uniform standards for controlling infectious diseases in correctional facilities, whether state-run prisons or county jails, according to a new analysis on the impact of incarceration on community COVID-19 spread.

The study, based on 2020 data, found that counties with more incarcerated people had higher infection rates. While COVID-19 enters a jail or prison from the community, the close living conditions can cause it to spread rapidly and infect staff and visitors who take it home.

“The way we handle COVID in jails and prisons impacts the whole state, not just the people who work and live there,” said Liza Weiss, executive director of Missouri Appleseed, the St. Louis-based not-for-profit that commissioned the study.

The authors are six academics from the fields of law, health and sociology from St. Louis University, Washington University and the University of Georgia.

Conditions in jails and prisons, such as close quarters and group dining, can speed the spread of a disease, said Savannah Larimore, postdoctoral research associate in the Department of Sociology at Washington University.

New inmates, staff shift changes and visitors all can carry infection into the facility, she said.

“Having some kind of mandates or requirements on folks who are coming in and out of those locations, that’s going to be beneficial to the community, as well as people who are incarcerated,” she said. “Just so we’re making sure that we’re limiting those opportunities for spread across locations.”

The recommendations of the Missouri Appleseed report include:

• Reduce jail and prison populations by diverting non-violent offenders and releasing medically vulnerable inmates, with a target of housing 85 percent of the rated capacity.

• Protect inmates and staff with testing, vaccination, education about COVID-19, protective equipment and social distancing.

• Provide raises and hazard pay to corrections employees to compensate them for the extra risk of working during a pandemic.

“Prisons and jails cannot guarantee safety, regular recreation, prompt trips to medical services, or even on-time meals to the people incarcerated during a pandemic unless the facilities are adequately staffed,” the report states.

The corrections department was provided a copy of the report and, reviewing its recommendations and protocols, believes that it has already implemented many of the ideas, said Karen Pojmann, spokeswoman for the department.

The list of ideas “reads more like a report of the best practices we’ve implemented than a collection of suggestions for improvement,” she said.

The average daily census of the department facilities is about 23,000, but that number changes daily as men and women are received and released. The long-term population is relatively stable, but many prisoners are eligible for parole in six to 12 months and many others are released after 120-day treatment programs.

In all, Pojmann said, the prison system houses about 40,000 people over the course of a year. That is just one example of the number of people who enter and leave every day, a list that includes all staff and visitors, she said.

The four prisons that process new inmates sent by the courts – in Bonne Terre, Fulton, St. Joseph and Vandalia – have recorded 1,144 coronavirus infections since June 1. The department is focused on making sure infection does not reach the prisons where those new inmates will serve long-term commitments, she said.

“City and county jails are not consistent with their protocols,” Pojmann said. “We take whoever comes to us, quarantine them, test them and isolate them if they are positive and try to keep the virus from spreading.”

About 75 percent of prisoners in state custody are vaccinated, she said.