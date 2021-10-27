Community calendar

The Examiner

THURSDAY

Senior Line Dance Lessons: 9 to 11 a.m., Grain Valley Community Center, 713 S. Main St., 816-847-6200 or 816-847-6230. Learn to line dance.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting: 9:30 a.m., Westminster Hall, 417 W. Lexington, Independence. TOPS is open to the public and provides support to persons seeking to lose weight. Weighing in begins at 7:15 with a meeting called to order at 9:30 a.m. This group meets every Thursday morning. For further information, call Julie Briggs at 816 699-4120.

Silver Sneakers Classic: 10 to 10:45 a.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple Ave., Indep. Have fun and move to the music through a variety of exercises. Designed to increase muscular strength, range of motion, and activities of daily living. A chair is available if needed. Silver Sneaker members and drop ins only. No sessions. Drop ins $3.

Ladies that Lift: 11 to 11:45 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence. This small group teaches women the proper weight lifting techniques using various machines and free weights. Month sessions are $30 to $45 and drop ins are $6.00.

Pickleball: 1 to 3 p.m., Grain Valley Community Center, 713 S. Main St., 816-847-6200 or 816-847-6230. Enjoy this popular mix of tennis, ping pong, and badminton.

Extreme Boot Camp: 5:10 to 6 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence. See great results and get whole body benefits from this fast-paced program. Choose your method: either high or low intensity. Month sessions $24 to $33 (three nights), $15 to $21 (two nights) and drop ins are $3.

Yoga: 5:45 to 6:45 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence. Beginner to experienced: come prepared to tone, strengthen, meditate and relax. Arrive at least 5 minutes early. Bring a yoga mat and water to class. Month sessions $15 to $21 and drop ins are $3.

Dark Forest at Powell Gardens: 7 to 11 p.m., 1609 U.S. 50, Kingsville, (20 minutes east of Lee’s Summit). This event will be open through Sunday. It is a partnership between Powell Gardens and Quixotic Dancers. The doors will open at 5 p.m. for refreshments. This is a journey through a magical landscape brimming with performances, music and creative technology. This event might be a little spooky for young children. To purchase tickets and for further information, visit https://powellgardens.org/

FRIDAY

Trail or Treat: 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 29, at Butterfly Trail Park, Grain Valley. This family-friendly event is sponsored by over 30 local businesses and organizations which will provide treats along the trail. There will be a haunted hayride and a gruesome graveyard as well.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

Enchanted Forest: 7 to 9 p.m., George Owens Nature Park, 1601 S. Speck Road, Independence. An outdoor family-friendly, stroller-friendly Halloween celebration where storybook, fairytale and popular characters come to life. If you are in line by 9 p.m., you will be able to enter the forest. Admission is $3 per person. Please no alcohol, no smoking, no pets, no weapons. Call 816-325-7115 for further information.