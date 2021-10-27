Independence restaurant inspections

The Examiner

Critical violations involve factors that can directly lead to foodborne illness and must be corrected within 72 hours or as otherwise stated. All critical violations must be corrected within 72 hours (or as otherwise stated on the report). All non-critical violations must be corrected by the next regular inspection (or as otherwise stated on the report).

Recent city of Independence inspections include:

Sycamore Hills Elementary School: 15208 E. 39th St., inspected Oct. 18.

• Walk-in cooler found with ice buildup.

Smoothie King: 3901 S. Bolger Drive, inspected Oct. 19.

• Wall near hand sink behind order counter found damaged.

Taqueria El Jaliciense: 9100 block of E. U.S. 40, inspected Oct. 18.

• Sanitized water not available at food dispensing/food prep areas. Re-inspection will be made on October 21.

• Equipment in kitchen noted not being cleaned at least every 24 hours. (microwave, grill, oven, coolers, prep counters)

• Food was stored on floor of walk-in cooler.

• Food must be stored in packages, covered containers or wrappings.

• Food items found being stored in non-food grade containers.

• Utensils not properly stored between use. Knives and serving utensils found being stored in cracks of equipment or with handles touching food.

• Wiping cloths were not used properly. Wiping cloths found being stored on food contact surfaces. Wiping cloths must be held between uses in a chemical sanitizer solution.

Save A Lot: 3500 Blue Ridge, inspected Oct. 18.

• Outside receptacles noted having missing lids/damaged lids.

• Food establishment noted to not be effectively protected from weather and entry of insects, rodents, and other animals. Receiving door found with bad seal on bottom of door allowing for the possibility of pests to enter the building.

• Drink product found being stored on the floor of the dairy walk-in cooler.

• Three-compartment sink in receiving area was found heavily soiled and in need of cleaning.