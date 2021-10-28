Independence restaurant inspections

The Examiner

Critical violations involve factors that can directly lead to foodborne illness and must be corrected within 72 hours or as otherwise stated. All non-critical violations must be corrected by the next regular inspection (or as otherwise stated on the report).

Recent city of Independence inspections include:

Fuegos BBQ Mexican Cosina: 9013 E. U.S. 40, inspected Oct. 21.

• Sanitized water not available at food dispensing. Improper sanitizer being used. Correct type was obtained. Problem was corrected on site.

William Southern Elementary School: 4300 Phelps Road, inspected Oct. 20.

• Ware-washing equipment and the wall behind found not clean as required.

Walmart Neighborhood Market: 3411 S. Noland Road, inspected Oct. 21.

• Food was not discarded when contaminated. Food found being kept in broken cooler found rotten/molding and not thrown out. Corrected on site; food was tossed immediately by staff.

Target:17810 E. 39th St., inspected Oct. 19.

• Food was not properly discarded when contaminated. Food found past expiration dates. Food was tossed immediately.

• Open display cooler noted not free from accumulation of soil.

Hardee’s: 16800 E. Gudgell Ave., inspected Oct. 15.

• Broken tile by hand sink near drive thru and front line.

• Fry freezer dirty with buildup.

Yummy Favorites: 201 N. Forest Ave., inspected Oct. 15. No violations found.

Hi-Boy Drive In: 16721 Gudgell Road, inspected Oct. 18.

• Employee drinks found at prep table by fryer.

Captain D’s: 1321 S. Noland Road, inspected Oct. 18.

• Food temperature measuring device noted not available. Missing thermometers in upright cooler and freezer.

Fazoli’s: 19008 E. 39th St., inspected Oct. 18.

• Sink was used for purposes other than hand washing. Corrected

• Hand washing sinks not supplied with hand cleaning liquid soap. Corrected.

• Floors under dishwashing sink dirty with debris and buildup.

• Oven noted not being kept clean.

Panda Express: 18813 E. 39th St., inspected Oct. 19.

• Ice machine door cracked and broken.

• Ceiling tiles need to be cleaned and/or replaced to prevent possible contamination.

Chick-Fil-A: 18785 E. 39th St.,, inspected Oct. 19.

• Debris on floor between fryer and cooler near griddle.

• Exterior of thaw coolers dirty with buildup.

• Interior of thaw coolers at top with buildup.

• Employees without valid food handler’s cards. All employees must obtain valid food handler’s cards by Nov. 2. Failure to do so could result in removal from schedule, citation and/or fine.