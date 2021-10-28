Independence restaurant inspections

The Examiner

Critical violations involve factors that can directly lead to foodborne illness and must be corrected within 72 hours or as otherwise stated. All non-critical violations must be corrected by the next regular inspection (or as otherwise stated on the report). 

Recent city of Independence inspections include: 

Fuegos BBQ Mexican Cosina: 9013 E. U.S. 40, inspected Oct. 21. 

• Sanitized water not available at food dispensing. Improper sanitizer being used. Correct type was obtained. Problem was corrected on site. 

William Southern Elementary School: 4300 Phelps Road, inspected Oct. 20. 

• Ware-washing equipment and the wall behind found not clean as required. 

Walmart Neighborhood Market: 3411 S. Noland Road, inspected Oct. 21. 

• Food was not discarded when contaminated. Food found being kept in broken cooler found rotten/molding and not thrown out. Corrected on site; food was tossed immediately by staff.  

Target:17810 E. 39th St., inspected Oct. 19. 

• Food was not properly discarded when contaminated. Food found past expiration dates. Food was tossed immediately.  

• Open display cooler noted not free from accumulation of soil. 

Hardee’s: 16800 E. Gudgell Ave., inspected Oct. 15. 

• Broken tile by hand sink near drive thru and front line. 

• Fry freezer dirty with buildup. 

Yummy Favorites: 201 N. Forest Ave., inspected Oct. 15. No violations found. 

Hi-Boy Drive In: 16721 Gudgell Road, inspected Oct. 18. 

• Employee drinks found at prep table by fryer. 

Captain D’s: 1321 S. Noland Road, inspected Oct. 18. 

• Food temperature measuring device noted not available. Missing thermometers in upright cooler and freezer. 

Fazoli’s: 19008 E. 39th St., inspected Oct. 18.  

• Sink was used for purposes other than hand washing. Corrected 

• Hand washing sinks not supplied with hand cleaning liquid soap. Corrected. 

• Floors under dishwashing sink dirty with debris and buildup. 

• Oven noted not being kept clean. 

Panda Express: 18813 E. 39th St., inspected Oct. 19. 

• Ice machine door cracked and broken. 

• Ceiling tiles need to be cleaned and/or replaced to prevent possible contamination. 

Chick-Fil-A: 18785 E. 39th St.,, inspected Oct. 19. 

• Debris on floor between fryer and cooler near griddle. 

• Exterior of thaw coolers dirty with buildup. 

• Interior of thaw coolers at top with buildup. 

• Employees without valid food handler’s cards. All employees must obtain valid food handler’s cards by Nov. 2. Failure to do so could result in removal from schedule, citation and/or fine. 