Services set for Independence firefighter

Public visitation and funeral services for Chad Sappenfield, a fire equipment operator/paramedic with the Independence Fire Department who died this week, will be Saturday at the Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple Ave., just west of the Square.

Visitation will last from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with the funeral service to follow at 2 p.m.

Sappenfield, 39, was found dead Monday in his home. His death due to suicide came after years of battling post-traumatic stress disorder, his family and the Fire Department said. He been with the department since 2008 and was a U.S. Army veteran, including a tour of duty in Iraq.

In lieu of flowers, Sappenfield's family asks that donations be made to the Valor Recovery Program,

Donations can be mailed to the program at: 2900 Clay Edwards Drive, North Kansas City, MO 64116, c/o Sappenfield Donation Fund. Funds raised with aid other first responders without insurance coverage seeking help with mental health issues, as Sappenfield went through the program and became an advocate for helping others similarly afflicted.