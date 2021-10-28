Truman Library Institute offers forum on history

By The Examiner staff

The Truman Library Institute's annual Bennett Forum on the Presidency will be a virtual event at 6 p.m., Nov. 18, featuring historian and author Heather Cox Richardson and author, journalist and political commentator Bill Moyers.

The Bennett Forum is a members-only event. People can register for the event or sign up to become members of the Truman Library Institute at: www.trumanlibraryinstitute.org. The Institute is the non-profit fundraising arm of the Truman Presidential Library & Museum.

Richardson is a history professor at Boston College and recently launched “Letters from an American,” a nightly newsletter that places current events in the larger context of American history. Her books include “To Make Men Free: A History of the Republican Party” and “How the South Won the Civil War: Oligarchy, Democracy and the Continuing Fight for the Soul of America.”

Moyers was White House press secretary from 1965 to 1967 under President Lyndon Johnson and has produced several public affairs series, including “NOW with Bill Moyers,” “Bill Moyers Journal” and most recently “Moyers & Company,” all on public television.

The Truman Library has been closed since late July due to high COVID-19 cases in the community. It had reopened the first weekend of July after being closed for nearly two years for a massive renovation and then due to the pandemic. The Truman Library Institute has hosted several online events this fall amid the Library's closure, and many event recordings can be found on its website.