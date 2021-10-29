Bank account is empty, and school is out

Jeff Fox

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

From The Examiner during the week of Oct. 25-20, 1971:

• “SCHOOLS OFFICIALLY CLOSE” – The official notice concerning the closing of Independence public schools Friday was issued by Guy Carter, district superintendent.

“The Board of Education on Oct. 16, 1971 concluded that it was necessary, due to the financial condition of the school district, to place on leave of absence all teachers of the district effective at the end of the school day on Friday, Oct. 29, and to remain on leave until further notice,” the official notice says.

Reports came to The Examiner office from some mothers that the children were bringing home notices that “school would not be reopened until a levy is passed.”

“This is not the message given to the principals by Dr. Carter to be to be sent home by the children,” said Emory Parks, assistant superintendent.

The notice from Dr. Carter has no mention of a levy election in it.

• “BANDS CANCEL OUT OF PARADE” – The Independence school bands, always an important and appreciated feature of the community Halloween parade, will be missing from the lineup when the procession moves off Saturday night. Curtailment of all school activities, because of the school board’s order in the financial crisis, is the reason given.

• “DANGEROUS SPAN HERE AGGRAVATES RESIDENTS” – Residents of the 600 block of East Lexington are aggravated about a 65-year-old bridge on their street that has been closed since July 30. Although no vehicles are allowed on the bridge, pedestrians and bicycles are still using it. Area residents say this is unsafe and dangerous.

The bridge, spanning a section of Missouri Pacific Railroad track, has numerous holes along its sides. One hole in the center of the structure is large enough for a man to fall through. Homeowners claim they are inconvenienced by its closing, and they cannot understand why the city has not attempted to replace it.

From The Independence Examiner in late October 1921:

• “WM. H. WAGGONER DEAD” – William H. Waggoner, who had been in failing health for several weeks, and in a dangerous condition for several days, died at 11 o’clock last night at his home, 313 West Pacific street. Mr. Waggoner for many years had held a leading place among business men and manufacturers in this region. He built up one of the great milling institutions in all this part of the country, and the products of his mill were sent to many distant markets, largely in the southern states.

Note: The old Waggoner Gates Mill today is the site of the National Frontier Trails Museum

• The Examiner’s reporting on the leopard that escaped from the Horne Zoo continued.

“EXPECT 1,000 HUNTERS” (Oct. 18): R.W. McCurdy, president of the Home Deposit Trust Company, has consented to become chairman for the big leopard hunt that, according to present plans, will be pulled off Saturday. … The territory to be covered is east to the Blue River, from Atherton west along the river past Sugar Creek, then across to Blue Ridge boulevard as the west boundary, with the Sni-a-Bar road as the south boundary. All the people living within this section are especially invited to take part in the hunt.

“LEAVE AT NOON FOR HUNT” (Oct. 21.) – “We wish to find the animal or make it plain to the community that he is not within the designated territory,” said Mr. McCurdy. “For this reason, we ask that everyone take an interest in the hunt and do all he can to make it a success.”

“LEOPARD STILL AT LARGE” (Oct. 24.) – The big leopard hunt was put on Saturday afternoon as scheduled but the crowd of people who turned out for it was by no means as large as had been expected or hoped for. Neither the leopard nor any trace of him was found.

Many who came to Independence interested in the leopard hunt never really went on the hunt but just ‘stuck around’ to see what the rest of the people would do. The result was that after they had come to the conclusion there was little chance of seeing the escaped leopard, they decided to go the zoo and see those that are held in captivity. It became necessary in a short time for the Hornes to stop anyone from coming into the zoo.

It was said at the zoo this morning that no one had called in regarding the animal for the first morning since it escaped two weeks ago yesterday.

Note: That was the end of the newspaper’s coverage of the escaped leopard – until five weeks later. Digital subscribers can look for a fuller, four-part version of this story next week at www.examiner.net.