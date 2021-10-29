Community calendar

The Examiner

SATURDAY

Independence Halloween Parade: 10 a.m. to noon, beginning at the corner of Walnut and Pleasant on the Square. Enjoy this well-loved parade in your Halloween costumes.

Blue Springs Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon, 11th and Main Streets, Blue Springs.

Drumm Farm Market: 8 a.m. to noon, 3210 S. Lee’s Summit Road, Independence, 816-373-3434. The children at Drumm Farm care for small livestock and harvest a four-acre garden.

Independence Uptown Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 211 W. Truman Road. For more information, visit facebook.com/independenceUptownMarket..

Discover Nature: Rockin’ & Readin’ Nature Tales: 11 a.m., Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center, 1401 N.W. Park St., Blue Springs. No registration required. For ages 2 or older. Meet birds, mammals and all sorts of magnificent creatures.

Spooky Nature Clue Trail: 1 to 4 p.m., Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center, 1401 N.W. Park St., Blue Springs, 816-228-3766. No registration required. All ages. Search for clues to guide you and meet costumed and real life “creepy” critters along the trail. Total walking distance is about one mile. Start at the Missouri Tree Trail trailhead to pick up a clue sheet. Staff will be at various stations with “creepy” critters to help guide you.

Labyrinth Walk: 5 to 7 p.m., Community of Christ Temple, 201 S. River Blvd., Independence. Free. All ages. An opportunity to receive peace and renewal. Join the event at the temple complex on South River Boulevard, where a ramp provides access to the deck floor. Guides will be present to help persons new to this event. Masks and social distancing will be required. For further information, visit www.cofchrist.org/spiritual-practice-walking-the-labyrinth.

Paranormal Investigation at Missouri Town 1855: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. And 7:30 to 9 p.m., Missouri Town, 8010 E. Park Road, Lee's Summit. Trained ghost hunters will help you search for paranormal activity. Although Missouri Town is a fictional place, it is made of real buildings and artifacts with histories all their own. Advance reservations are required and may be purchased at https://www.makeyourdayhere.com/Event-Calendar/Paranormal-Investigation-at-Missouri-Town-1855. For further information, call the visitor center at 816-524-8770.

Spooky Springs: 6 to 8 p.m., Wilbur Young Park, 1200 SE Adams Dairy Parkway. Food trucks, vendors, ghouls and ghosts, trick or treat, crafts and games. There will also be a “spooky trail.” Entrance is free. There will also be a Ghouls and Ghost Hunt (similar to an Easter egg hunt) for children to find candy-filled ghosts.

Lone Jack Civil War Museum Tour: 7 to 9 p.m., Lone Jack Historical Society, Lone Jack Civil War Museum, 301 S. Bynum Road, Lone Jack. At this event, we will call upon the spirits to arise from the Civil War battlefield and area cemeteries to share their stories. Follow a guide’s lantern as you search this hallowed ground for the soldiers who fought there. Listen as they recount their stories and the horrors they lived through. Admission is $5 per person (9 years and older). Children under 8 are free. For more information, call the museum at 816-697-8833 or visit www.historiclonejack.org.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Boo At the Zoo: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Kansas City Zoo, 6800 Zoo Drive, Kansas City. A not-so-scary event in which kids can come in costume and enjoy safe trick-or-treat (bags will be provided). There will also be a dance party with DJ Joe, a pint-sized hay maze and pedal tractors. Th animals will receive “pumpkin enrichment” too. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at https://www.kansascityzoo.org/tickets-and-pricing/

Dark Forest at Powell Gardens: 7 to 11 p.m., 1609 U.S. 50, Kingsville, Mo. (20 minutes east of Lee’s Summit). This event is from a partnership between Powell Gardens and Quixotic Dancers. The doors will open at 5 p.m. for refreshments. This is a journey through a magical landscape brimming with performances, music and creative technology. This event might be a little spooky for young children. To buy tickets and for further information, visit https://powellgardens.org/