Community calendar

NOTE: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there may be changes in the schedules of any of these programs. Be sure to make phone contact or double check the website for each of these events.

FRIDAY

Trail or Treat: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Butterfly Trail Park, Grain Valley. This family-friendly event is sponsored by over 30 local businesses and organizations which will provide treats along the trail. There will be a haunted hayride and a gruesome graveyard as well.

Zumba A.M.: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence. This is a fusion of Latin and international music and dance themes that create a dynamic, exciting and effective fitness program. Month sessions $16 to $24 and drop ins are $3.

Enchanted Forest: 7 to 9 p.m., George Owens Nature Park, 1601 S. Speck Road, Independence. This event is open on both October 29 and 30. An outdoor family-friendly, stroller-friendly Halloween celebration where storybook, fairytale and popular characters come to life. If you are in line by 9 p.m., you will be able to enter the forest. Admission is $3.00 per person. Please no alcohol, no smoking, no pets, no weapons. Call 816-325-7115 for further information.

Dark Forest at Powell Gardens: 7 to 11 p.m., 1609 U.S. 50, Kingsville, (20 minutes east of Lee’s Summit). This event will be open every evening through Oct. 31. It is a partnership between Powell Gardens and Quixotic Dancers. The doors will open at 5 p.m. for refreshments. This is a journey through a magical landscape brimming with performances, music and creative technology. This event might be a little spooky for young children. To purchase tickets and for further information, visit https://powellgardens.org/

SATURDAY

Independence Halloween Parade: 10 a.m., beginning at the corner of Walnut and Pleasant on the Square. Enjoy this well-loved parade in your Halloween costumes. You may even catch some candy.

Blue Springs Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon, 11th and Main Streets, Blue Springs.

Drumm Farm Market: 8 a.m. to noon, 3210 S. Lee’s Summit Road, Independence, 816-373-3434. The children at Drumm Farm care for small livestock and harvest a four-acre garden.

Independence Uptown Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 211 W. Truman Road. For more information, visit facebook.com/independenceUptownMarket.

Labyrinth Walk: 5 to 7 p.m., Community of Christ Temple, 201 S. River Blvd., Independence. An opportunity to receive peace and renewal. Participants should join the event at the temple complex on South River Boulevard where a ramp provides access to the deck floor. Guides will be present to help persons new to this event. All ages are welcome. The event is free. Masks and social distancing will be required. For further information, visit www.cofchrist.org/spiritual-practice-walking-the-labyrinth.