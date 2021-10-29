Full schedule of events at Mid-Continent Public Library

The Examiner

The Mid-Continent Public Library is offering many virtual events in the coming weeks.

To access these events, go to www.mymcpl.org/events/virtual-events. If the event is a Zoom event, click on the event and register. An email invitation will be sent to you near the time of the event.

To attend most non-Zoom virtual events, register for the event and, near the time of the event, there will be a link to the library’s Facebook page MCPL360 (or you can navigate to https://www.facebook.com/mcpl360/ at the time the event is scheduled.)

If you have questions as to how to attend an event, call the library at 816-252-7228 and select the option for technology support.

Events this week include the following”

Monday, Nov. 1

• Virtual ELL Classes (ZOOM), Clases Virtuales de Ingles (zoom): 9 to 10:30 a.m. or 6:30 to 8 p.m. Join professional teachers to learn how to communicate in social places, school, your job, or during emergencies. All levels welcome.

• Grow a Reader Storytime Shorts (MCPL 360): 10 to 10:10 a.m. Join library staff for short and sweet story times. We say hello, read a story and say goodbye. Perfect for on the go or days when we are a bit wigglier. No registration required.

• Outdoor Storytime for Families: 10 o 10:30 a.m. This event is held at the Blue Springs South library, outside. This event is weather permitting.

• Outdoor Storytime for Families: 10 to 10:30 a.m. This event is held at the South Independence branch. This event is weather permitting.

• Gaming Concepts – Presented by Unified Esports Association (Zoom): 6 to 7 p.m. A series of classes that provide an opportunity for students to actively learn and participate in the up-and-coming sport of eGaming.

• Su plan de accion: Pasos esenciales para iniciar un negocio: 6 to 8 p.m. This is a Square One virtual event.

• Story Center Critique Group (Zoom): 6:30 to 8 p.m. This is a virtual Story Center event. Participants are encouraged to bring 2 to 3 minutes of their work to share with the group. This will be done through Wright As and we will do a walk-through with everyone at the beginning.

• 2021 KC Storytelling Celebration: Tales of a Clever Cook, a Fast Fox, and a Clingy Coffin (MCPL360): 7 to 7:30 p.m. Join storytellers Papa and Jackie Wright for their take on three classic tales – Clever Gretel, Proud Fox and Stop the Coffin.

Tuesday, Nov. 2

• Virtual Ell Classes (Zoom, Clases Virtuales de Ingles (zoom): 9 a.m. to 10:a.m. or 6:30 to 8 p.m. Join professional teachers to learn how to communicate in social places, school, your job or during emergencies. All levels welcome.

• Read and Sing with Mr. Stinky Feet: Bop Bop Dinosaur (MCPL 360). This is a virtual event. Jim will read from his book, “Bop Bop Dinosaur,” and sing songs about dancing bugs and silly animals.

• Outdoor Storytime for Families: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Outside the Oak Grove library branch. These events are all weather permitting and require registration. Contact the library branch on the day of the event if inclement weather is expected.

• Bluetooth in Your Car: Music (MCPL360): 2 to 2:30 p.m. This is a virtual event. Want to listen to your music app playlist through your car radio? Tune in to learn how. This demonstration uses the Ford SYNC software. Registration is required.

• Native American Research: The Five Civilized Tribes (Zoom): 2 to 3 p.m. This is a virtual event. Do you have Native American ancestors that lived in Oklahoma? If so, they may have been members of one of the Five Civilized Tribes: Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw Creek and Seminole. Registration is required.

• Virtual Book Group: The Missing Years by Lexie Elliott (Zoom): 2 to 3 p.m. Come join in the book discussion.

• Gaming Concepts – Presented by Unified Exports Association (Zoom): 6 to 7 p.m. This is a series of classes that provide an opportunity for students to actively learn and participate in the up and coming sport of eGaming.

• Grow a Reader Virtual Storytime (Zoom): 6 to 6:30 p.m. Join library staff for Live Zoom Virtual Storytimes for your littles (and maybe for yourself as well). We will bring stories and songs to your home.

• NaNoWriMo Write-In (Zoom): 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. This is a Story Center event. National Novel Writing Month is here. Spend a focused hour working on your novel in the virtual presence of other writers.

• 2021 KC Storytelling Celebration: A Freedom Ride and a Haunted Journey (MCPL360): 7 to 7:45 p.m. Join storyteller Deb Swanegan as she tells the story of a modern day pilgrimage to the Underground railroad and the tale of a haunted trip on the Doodlebug train.

• Veterans Salute 2021 Digital Commemoration: Coming Home (MCPL360): 7 to 7:20 p.m. Hear from Post 9/11 veterans as they share their experiences once they came home from war.