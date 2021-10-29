Independence restaurant inspections

The Examiner

Critical violations involve factors that can directly lead to foodborne illness and must be corrected within 72 hours or as otherwise stated. All critical violations must be corrected within 72 hours (or as otherwise stated on the report). All non-critical violations must be corrected by the next regular inspection (or as otherwise stated on the report).

Recent city of Independence inspections include:

Kentucky Fried Chicken: 1340 S. Noland Road, inspected Oct. 19.

• Freezer door warped and has excessive ice buildup making door inoperable to close effectively.

Mama Garden: 4400 block of S. Noland Road, inspected Oct. 19

• Door gaskets on upright cooler in cook line worn and broken.

• Time/temperature, date marking requirements not met. Not all food labeled in walk-in coolers. Corrected on site.

• Ice cream sitting on floor of walk-in freezer.

• Duct tape on glass of sushi bar. Multi-use food contact surfaces shall be smooth, free of breaks, accessible for cleaning and inspection.

• Oven dirty with debris.

• Exteriors of reach-in coolers noted not free from accumulation of soil.

Church’s Chicken: 12003 E. U.S. 40, inspected Oct. 20.

• Individual, disposable paper towels noted not at each hand sink. Corrected on site.

• Broken tile between walk-in cooler and freezer.

• Broken tile behind fryers.

Hy-Vee: 1525 E. 23rd ST., inspected Oct. 20.

• Wood cabinet worn and showing exposed particle board on bottom.

• Rails in meat cooler dirty with debris and grime.

Back Yard Burgers: 15908 E. 23rd St., inspected Oct. 20.

• Gaskets worn or torn on upright hamburger freezer.

• Plastic broken underneath lid on ice machine.

• Physical facilities not being maintained in good repair. Broken tile at grill.

• Food was not stored properly in walk-in cooler.

• Interior of prep coolers dirty with grime and debris.