Red Cross says blood is urgently needed

The Examiner staff

The American Red Cross says the current blood supply is the lowest seen at this time of the year in more than a decade. It says donations are urgently required. 

The Red Cross urges those who can to make an appointment to donate by using the Red Cross Blood donor app, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Blood donation sites scheduled in this area include the following: 

Independence 

• Nov. 4, Noon to 6 p.m., Bass Pro Shops, 18001 Bass Pro Drive. 

• Nov. 5, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Bass Pro Shops, 18001 Bass Pro Drive. 

• Nov. 12, 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Midwest Game Fest, 18011 Bass Pro Drive. 

Blue Springs 

• Nov. 22, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Colonial Gardens, 27610 E. Wyatt. 

• Nov. 23, Noon to 5 p.m., Colonial Gardens, 27610 E. Wyatt. 

Those who donate by Nov.12 will be entered to win a trip for two to Hawaii courtesy of Amazon Prime Video. 