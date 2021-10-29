Student in custody after threat at middle school

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

Independence police say they took a student into custody Friday morning following a threat of gun violence at Pioneer Ridge Middle School in Independence was posted Thursday evening on social media.

The police department and Independence School District said they identified the girl with help from the social media outlet Snapchat. The posted threat mentioned Pioneer Ridge, and investigators tracked the post to a girl who attends there.

Police spokesperson Jack Taylor said officers met the student with her parent in the parking lot Friday morning as she was being brought to school, and charges are pending. The student did not have any weapons, police said.

Independence police posted Thursday evening on social media that they were aware of the threat, were investigating it and planned to assign extra security Friday morning at Pioneer Ridge. The other middle schools on that campus, Bridger and Bingham, had their normal school resource officer presence, police said. Pioneer Ridge was the only school specifically mentioned in the threat, police said.

A district spokesperson said the student “will face consequences pursuant to board policy” and that ISD sent a robocall Thursday evening letting families know they were aware of the threat and that police were investigating.

Numerous parents mentioned on social media that they planned to keep their students out of school Friday after learning of the threat, though the district said they did not have an estimate of how many students were missing from classes Friday morning.

Independence police thank citizens who shared tips regarding the threat.

“You never know what piece we may be missing to complete the puzzle,” police posted on social media, “and an incident like this truly is a community effort to get resolved.”