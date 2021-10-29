Woman faces charges in crime spree

By The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A woman who went on a violent rampage in Kansas City, Kansas, was charged Thursday with second-degree murder and 11 other felonies.

Wyandotte County prosecutors said Alyssa Leanne Arreola of Independence was also charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, three counts of burglary, three counts of theft of a firearm, and two counts of theft of a vehicle.

Police said Arreola stole a vehicle early Wednesday in Kansas City, Kansas. She then allegedly was involved in two hit-and-run crashes before she fled on foot, according to a warrant filed Thursday.

Police said Arreola broke into a woman's apartment and stabbed her before fleeing again. The woman was hospitalized but is expected to recover, police said.

About a block from that scene, Arreola fatally shot a man in his driveway and stole his car, police said.

Kansas City, Missouri, police later found the stolen car and arrested Arreola.

Authorities have not released a possible motive for Arreola's actions or any other information in the case.