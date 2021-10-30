Independence Rotary honors two at Truman High School

By The Examiner staff

Independence Rotary has honored two Truman High School students as students of the month.

Sarina Ulberg is a volleyball captain, runs track and is on the student council. She’s also in the National Honor Society, TruCrew, the Key Club, Truman Athletic Leaders and the Chick-fil-A Leadership Academy. She is a McCoy Award winner.

She plans to take part in the registered nurse program at Johnson County Community College while playing volleyball on scholarship, and then transfer to a larger state school to continue her education in nursing.

Jack Getman is the son of Brad and Jill Getman.

He is captain of the track and cross country teams, is on the student council and is in the National Honor Society. He is battalion commander of the Junior ROTC.

He has applied to the Naval, Merchant Marine and Coast Guard academies for an ROTC scholarship.