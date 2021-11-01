Senior center meals

The Examiner

Lunches provided by area community centers during the week of Nov. 1.

Palmer Center: 218 N. Pleasant St., Independence. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. The suggested contribution is $3 per senior meal and $6 for non-senior guests. Meals can be reserved beginning on the Wednesday of the week prior to the meal by calling 816-325-6200.

• Monday: Chicken and vegetable stir fry, cold pickled beets, shortbread cookies, Mandarin oranges, wholegrain bread.

• Tuesday: Beef stew with veggies, salad with tomato and carrots, banana, corn muffin, oatmeal and raisin cookie.

• Wednesday: Swiss steak with tomato, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, apple slices, multigrain bread, tapioca pudding.

• Thursday: Breaded fish, coleslaw with vinegar dressing, root vegetables and kale, tropical fruit mix, multigrain bread.

• Friday: Mexican taco salad, nacho chips, shredded cheese, pinto beans, orange.

Vesper Hall: 400 N.W. Vesper St., Blue Springs. If you wish to eat at Vesper Hall or to reserve a meal delivery, please call 816-228-0181 by 2 p.m. one working day prior to the meal. Cost: $3.50 donation for ages 60 and older; $5.75 fee for ages 59 and younger.

• Monday: Hot turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy, cooked carrots, crushed pineapple in Jell-O.

• Tuesday: Lemon pepper tilapia, potatoes au gratin, steamed broccoli, plum halves.

• Wednesday: Beef taco salad, refried beans, tortilla chips, pineapple.

• Thursday: Cajun spaghetti, steamed squash and zucchini salad with chickpea and onion, tropical fruit.

• Friday: Vegetable beef stew, steamed broccoli, wheat roll, diced peaches.

Fairmount Community Center: 217 S. Cedar St., Independence. Meals are offered in the center at 11:30 on weekdays as well as for take-out. Meals are $5 or $3.50 for members and reservations for take-out or eat-in meals should be made 24 hours in advance by calling 816-254-8334. Each meal is served with bread or roll and milk.

• Monday: Spaghetti and meatballs, Italian vegetables, dessert.

• Tuesday: Oven-fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, California vegetables, dessert.

• Wednesday: Barbecued pork, baked beans, Antigua vegetables, dessert.

• Thursday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, dessert.

• Friday: Lemon garlic fish, mac and cheese, spinach, dessert.