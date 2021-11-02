Seven indicted in cocaine conspiracy

By The Examiner staff

An Independence man is among seven metro area residents indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with their roles in a cocaine distribution conspiracy.

Jacob Daniel Craven, 24, is charged with one count of distribution as part of a six-count superseding indictment handed up last week by a federal grand jury in Kansas City. The indictment was unsealed and made public Tuesday after Craven and five others were arrested.

Irfan “Jonny” Causevic, of Kansas City and a citizen of Bosnia, was charged in the original indictment returned in June. According to court documents, Causevic was arrested after he agreed to sell cocaine to an undercover detective in the Jackson County Drug Task Force. He had one sale and agreed to a second sale but did not have the drugs when he arrived. He later told investigators he planned to take the money from the detective with a promise of obtaining cocaine, but actually was going to steal the money.

Also charged with Craven and Causevic were Christopher Oregel, 29; Nicholas “Nico” Carrillo, 32; Admir “Babo” Suljic, 34; and Augustine “Gus” Charles Aviles, 32, all of Kansas City; along with Micah “Nate” Bond, 36, of Parkville.

The indictment alleges that all seven participated in a conspiracy to distribute cocaine from Oct. 1, 2019, to June 3, 2021.