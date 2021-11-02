Ten-digit dialing helps with setup of national suicide hot line

By The Examiner staff

Everyone in Missouri area codes 816, 314, 417 and 660 is now required to dial 10 digits– the area code plus the local number – for all local calls.

This is is preparation for the national suicide prevention lifeline – 988 –which goes into effect in July 2022.

There are 83 area codes in 37 states in which some local seven-digit numbers begin with 988, including 816, 314, 417 and 660 in Missouri. Ten-digit dialing is meant to prevent problems with calls to the new lifeline.

The national suicide prevention lifeline is months away, but those who need suicide or mental health help can dial 1-800-273-TALK. Veterans and service members may reach the Veterans’ Crisis Line by pressing 1 after dialing, chatting online at www.veteranscrisisline.net or texting 838255.