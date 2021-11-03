As a leopard remained on the loose in the fall of 1921, organizers planned to flush it from hiding

Jeff Fox

One hundred years ago, a wild black leopard escaped from a zoo just east of the Square and put Independence on edge. In the fall of 1921, men hunted the big cat that dominated the town's news.

Resolve to catch the leopard put a plan in place

So many things are different than they were 100 years ago, and so many things seem familiar and little changed. “The old Lee’s Summit road” today is wider and longer. Spring Branch road became Truman Road. The Independence Examiner stories in October 1921 of the escaped black leopard mention the Bundschu store on the Square, the Stone Arch bridge, and the Columbian School. They were landmarks then and still stand today.

Reading the language of the paper then — sometimes refreshingly straightforward, sometimes stiff and quaint enough to bring a smile — also feels like opening a time capsule.

Here’s the beginning — a whopping 133 words — of the paper’s lead story on Tuesday, Oct. 18 under the headline “EXPECT 1,000 HUNTERS.”

“R.W. McCurdy, president of the Home Deposit Trust Company, has consented to become chairman for the big leopard hunt that, according to present plans, will be pulled off Saturday. All the people within several miles of Independence who are interested in the hunt are asked to meet 3:30 o'clock tomorrow afternoon at the office of the Noel & Yankee Insurance Agency on the south side of the square in Independence. Any persons who feel competent to act as captains or lieutenants in the hunt are especially asked to be present. It has been suggested that some of the older men in the county who have had experience in the big wolf drives that used to take place here volunteer their services to take charge of certain numbers of the men as their captains.”

Will 1,000 men really show up for a leopard drive?

The newspaper reported — repetitiously at times — on the details of the evolving plan to catch or kill the escaped leopard.

The Oct. 18 story went on:

“It is estimated this morning that a thousand men would be needed to put the hunt on right and it was estimated that at least that number would be obtained.” “The territory to be covered in the hunt as defined, is east to the Blue River, from Atherton west along the river past Sugar Creek, then across to Blue Ridge boulevard as the west boundary, with the Sni-a-Bar road as the south boundary. All the people living within this section are especially invited to take part in the hunt and to attend the meeting in Independence tomorrow afternoon, as well as people living outside of this territory. Kansas City sportsmen are invited to come down and take part in the hunt.”

'Kill the animal if it offers to fight'

“The organizers of the hunt are taking their task seriously. They take the attitude that in hunting down the leopard they would be doing the community a real service. To leave it at large might mean the loss of a life, they say. The Hornes are said to be in favor of the hunt as a means of getting the beast. It is said that the hunters will be instructed to kill the animal if it offers fight but to call the animal men and give them a chance to capture it alive, if it is treed where it cannot escape and so that it will endanger no man's life.” “The searching parties will probably go out about 9:30 or 10 o'clock in the morning and hunt until they all come together. The men will walk through the fields and over the hills and hollows, while the lieutenants, probably mounted on horses, will keep things going properly with their party as they gallop from place to place. It is planned to use dogs along with the men as much as possible.”

Then more details – including some apparent squabbling over just who would carry a gun – were reported two days later:

“The rules of the hunt are that no one, save those designated by the captains, will carry the arms. It is thought that is all the searchers go armed there will be too much danger of some one getting shot.” “The hunt will not only be for the leopard, but it will be as well for any wolves that may be lurking in the territory. The men will all drive toward a center between Adams station and the Spencer rock crusher on the Spring Branch road.”

Would horses and cowboys help in the hunt for a leopard?

There were even cowboys.

“J.H. Burnsides, director of the rodeo that is to take place in Kansas City during the American Legion convention, came to Independence yesterday afternoon and agreed to have a force of about a half-dozen cowboys, who have come to Kansas City from various points all over the West for the rodeo, to come to Independence Saturday morning for the hunt.” “The cowboys will bring a half dozen rope horses and will wait in Independence while the hunt is going on. ... If the leopard is found the report will be made at once to the headquarters here and the cowboys will go with all haste to the place and rope the leopard. Burnsides said yesterday his only fear was that some one would kill the animal before he and his men had gotten a chance at it. After he was assured that no guns would be carried by the hunters with the exception of a designated few, he was easier about the matter.”

