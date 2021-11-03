Pets in need of new homes

Gisele Gamble

Animals Best Friends

Animals Best Friends has many cats and kittens looking for good homes. They also are doing courtesy listings to help people place dogs that they can no longer keep.

Robby is a 4-month-old male, domestic shorthaired kitten who purrs constantly. He is currently living in a foster home and loves all the attention that he gets. Robby is a sweet boy and will make a terrific addition to the right family.

Kiki is a gorgeous brown tabby who is a domestic shorthair. She is 2 years young. Kiki is a petite girl who loves to play. She really enjoys attention. Kiki will make a terrific addition to a loving family.

Tully is an American fox hound mix who is 11 months old. He is up to date on all his vaccinations, taking Sentinel for heartworm prevention, and is micro-chipped. Tully is very sweet and gentle with children. He loves playing with all dogs. The highlight of his day is going to an off-leash dog park. Everyone is always happy that he joins in on the fun.

Tully is leash trained, potty trained and used to being in the house with his owner. Tully’s owner is 75 years old and wants to place Tully in a home where he can have playmates and a large yard to play in. When she adopted Tully as a puppy, she was told he would be a small dog. To her dismay Tully has outgrown her and needs to be with an active family. Tully will make a fabulous addition to the right family.

If you are interested in adopting any of these babies or any on the Animals Best Friends Animal Boards or website, please go to www.animalsbestfriends.org and complete an application. ABF does vet references, home visits and two-week trials to be sure the animal and family are a good fit.