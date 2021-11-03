100 years ago, an escaped leopard put Independence on edge. How did it escape?

Jeff Fox

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

One hundred years ago, a wild black leopard escaped from a zoo just east of the Square and put Independence on edge. For weeks in the fall of 1921, nervous residents in and around Independence reported seeing what might be a leopard.

An escaped leopard and a worried town

“Men in khaki, some wearing vests equipped for the carrying of shells, began to gather on the square at 11 o'clock for the leopard hunt,” The Independence Examiner reported at the top of page one on Saturday, Oct. 22, 1921.

“R.W. McCurdy, general manager of the hunt, said that a good organization had been worked out and that George Sapp, who had been on the streets talking considerably to those who will go on the hunt said he believed a good number would turn out for the hunt and that it would be a big success.”

The newspaper would later write that "the circumstances connected with the escaped Indian jungle cat in the heart of America have been printed in papers from coast to coast and in Mexico and Canada.”

How did such a thing come to pass?

What else was happening in the news in 1921?

The Independence Examiner, as it was named in those days, came out Monday through Saturday afternoon. “Colonel” William Southern, who founded the paper in 1898, was still in charge. The daily paper usually had just six pages. Page one had no bylines and few photos — certainly no photos of leopards.

Page one that fall carried all kinds of news. The city had ongoing water quality problems. William Chrisman High School started a “domestic science department” for girls. The top military leaders of the U.S., Britain, France, Belgium and Italy came to Kansas City to dedicate the site of Liberty Memorial, and the paper reported that the train carrying Gen. John “Blackjack” Pershing as well as Marshal Foch of France — the supreme allied commander during World War I — would stop briefly in Independence. And the Giants beat the Yankees in a best-of-nine World Series.

But going by the newspaper’s accounts, concern about the leopard is what gripped the community for much of that October.

What was the Horne Zoological Arena Co.?

As luck would have it, the paper ran a small feature story tucked at the top of the back page on Saturday, Oct. 8.

Under the headline, “WONDERS OF HORNE ZOO,” the newspaper reported:

“The low lying cluster of buildings back of the pretty stucco residences of E.P. and I.S. Horne on the north side of the Spring Branch road just east of the city limits are the headquarters of what is said to be the only concern in the world for the outfitting of circuses in every sense of the word — the Horne Zoological Arena Co.”

The paper described an extensive operation.

“Its agents are in every part of the world where rare animals are caught. Large shipments of the rarest birds of the sea islands and of the fiercest specimens from the jungles are sent to the company’s headquarters here and are again sent out to different parts of the United States where there is a demand for them. These shipments are handled mostly by the American Express company through its Independence office.” “The Horne company boasts of being able to furnish any animal in captivity at any time there is a call for it. If the call comes and the animal is not in stock the foreign agents are notified by cable and the animal is captured — if by no other means than going into the jungles and hunting it down — and supplied to the one that wants it.”

The paper said the captive animals were mostly kept on the road — circuses when it was warm, vaudeville when it was cold — and that at the zoo “seldom is anyone hurt” by the animals.

Then came trouble.

“LEOPARD ESCAPES AT ZOO” read the headline on Monday, Oct. 10, in the upper left corner of page one, where the day’s biggest news went.

Under that was a smaller headline: “Black beast from Indian jungles, getting out early Sunday morning, still is at liberty.”

The story read:

“A black leopard escaped between 2 and 7 o’clock yesterday morning from the lion house at the Horne Zoological Arena Company on the Spring Branch road and at 2:30 o’clock this afternoon was still at large.”

Where did the leopard come from?

“The leopard is one of a shipment of three that arrived at the zoo two weeks ago. They came here from San Francisco and had been shipped there from India. Sherman Horne bought six of the leopards that had just been captured and had them sent to this country. While on the ocean three died.”

“Mr. Horne phoned to people for miles around yesterday morning telling of the escape of the animal and asking that he be notified if it was sighted. He also offered a reward of $50 to the one who would locate the beast and tell him where it is.”

“A number of persons have called the zoo and said they thought they had seen the animal, but no one seems sure he had seen it. Being black and weighing perhaps seventy-five or eighty pounds it might be mistaken for a dog.” “The black leopard is a hard animal to keep caged. One of the three at the zoo broke from its cage a week ago into a cage in which were some silver foxes and killed two of them.” “It was said this morning at the C.J. Warman farm on the Kiger road that some animal thought to be the leopard was seen about 9 o'clock last night before the house and that a dog at 8 o'clock this morning seemed to be picking up a trail of some kind there. Many of the people who live along Spring Branch said this morning they had seen nothing of the animal.” “Mr. Horne does not believe the leopard would attack adults unless it was closely cornered and defending itself. It might, however, harm young and helpless children if it found them out and it would be well for parents to look closely after their younger children till the animal has been located.”

In the days that followed, many people would report sightings — some more credibly than others.

One sighting, in particular, seemed to turn the tide of events.

Up next:Dogs on the trail and many reported sightings — but no luck finding the escaped leopard of 1921