The Examiner

Items for the Community Calendar may be emailed to nmelton@examiner.net or mailed to: The Examiner, 300 N. Osage St., Independence, MO 64050, attention Nancy Melton. Also, check the calendar online at examiner.net.

THURSDAY

Senior Line Dance Lessons: 9 to 11 a.m., Grain Valley Community Center, 713 S. Main St., 816-847-6200 or 816-847-6230. Learn to line dance.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting: 9:30 a.m., Westminster Hall, 417 W. Lexington, Independence. TOPS is open to the public and provides support to persons seeking to lose weight. Weighing in begins at 7:15 with a meeting called to order at 9:30 a.m. This group meets every Thursday morning. For further information, call Julie Briggs at 816 699-4120.

Silver Sneakers Classic: 10 to 10:45 a.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple Ave., Indep. Have fun and move to the music through a variety of exercises. Designed to increase muscular strength, range of motion, and activities of daily living. A chair is available if needed. Silver Sneaker members and drop ins only. No sessions. Drop ins $3.

Ladies that Lift: 11 to 11:45 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence. This small group teaches women the proper weight lifting techniques using various machines and free weights. Month sessions are $30 to $45 and drop ins are $6.00.

Noon TRX Boot Camp: 12 to 12:45 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple Ave., Indep. Challenge yourself with every workout! See great results and get whole body benefits for this fast-paced program. Choose your method: high or low impact. Month sessions $21 to $24 or drop ins $3.

Pickleball: 1 to 3 p.m., Grain Valley Community Center, 713 S. Main St., 816-847-6200 or 816-847-6230. Enjoy this popular mix of tennis, ping pong, and badminton.

Blue Springs City Theatre Gala: 5 to 8 p.m., the auditorium at Miller Theatres, 1901 Missouri 7. Enjoy a light meal and cash bar while learning about the Blue Springs City Theatre. There will also be entertaining musical renditions and a silent auction to support the theatre. Tickets are $30 per person and will be available at millertheatres.com/showtimes or at the door. RSVPs are requested but not required. For more information about the upcoming 2022 theatre season, visit bsctwebmaster@gmail.com

Extreme Boot Camp: 5:10 to 6 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence. See great results and get whole body benefits from this fast-paced program. Choose your method: either high or low intensity. Month sessions $24 to $33 (three nights), $15 to $21 (two nights) and drop ins are $3.

Yoga: 5:45 to 6:45 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence. Beginner to experienced: come prepared to tone, strengthen, meditate and relax. Arrive at least 5 minutes early. Bring a yoga mat and water to class. Month sessions $15 to $21 and drop ins are $3.

TRX Suspension Training: 6 to 6:45 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple Ave., Indep. Classes are designed to develop strength, balance, flexibility, endurance, coordination and core stability simultaneously. The system utilizes straps, buckles and grips that allow the user to work against their own body weight. Month sessions are $17 to $28 and drop ins are $3.50.

Kaero Kickboxing: 7 to 7:45 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence. This program includes an intense cardio workout, punching bag routines, and core conditioning. Bring a mat and water to class. Month sessions $17 to $25 and drop ins are $3.50.

Tai Chi Chuan, The Essentials: 7 to 8 p.m. Work at beginning level to learn the 18 movements of Tai Chi. Move up to intermediate and work on the Chen Tai Chi with emphasis on form correction to help learn the form on a deeper level. Month sessions $20 to $25 and drop ins $5.