How the escaped leopard of 1921 finally met its end

One hundred years ago, a wild black leopard escaped from a zoo just east of the Square and put Independence on edge. For weeks in the fall of 1921, many residents reported sightings and a large hunt was planned.

Everyone's luck runs out

“’We wish to find the animal or make it plain to the community that he is not within the designated territory,’ said Mr. McCurdy. ‘For this reason we ask that everyone take an interest in the hunt and do all he can to make it a success.’”

That’s what The Independence Examiner told its readers on Oct. 21, 1921, the day before organizers expected 1,000 men to show up on the Square and spread out in teams to find a black leopard that had escaped from the Horne Zoo just east of the Square less than two weeks earlier.

Things did not come together as hoped.

Do you need a gun for a leopard drive?

The newspaper’s account also said this:

“(R.W. McCurdy, general manager of the hunt,) said a number of people have inquired of him with regard to carrying guns on the hunt. He says that the captains, lieutenants and those designated by them will have guns and that there will be enough of these to provide ample protection for the hunters, in case the animal attacks anyone. Mr. McCurdy thinks that to allow guns to be carried promiscuously would render a condition too dangerous for the searchers.” "It is figured that with the long line of territory to cover it will take at least 1,000 men to make the hunt effective.”

Headquarters for the affair was at the Noel & Yankee Insurance Agency on the south side of the Square, where the old Bank of America building stands today.

The day came, and the paper went to press before the hunt was over, but it had some late details under the headline “LEOPARD HUNT IS ON.” For instance, the gun issue kept coming up.

“Some of the men had asked Mr. Sapp if they might not be allowed to carry guns, assuring him that they would carry only a shotgun and it would be loaded only with small shot. Mr. Sapp said he did not think that this would be objectionable, as long as not too many did it.” “The object in keeping guns out of the hands of so many of the hunters is not only to make it safe for the people in the hunt but to prevent promiscuous shooting about on the farms over which the hunt is made. Much of the land is posted, and to hunt over it would be illegal.”

'Make the school children in the country safe'

“’We want to get this animal or prove that it is not within the area over which we search,’ said Mr. Sapp. ‘It is necessary that we find it if it is here – in order to make the school children in the country safe. Things will reach a stage after a while when the days grow shorter that small children from the rural districts will be afraid to go to school at all or when they see even a black dog they will be frightened to death. Besides this, some man may go to his barn one night and find the animal in with his stick and then there would be trouble.’”

Those were good intentions, but the searchers had no luck.

“LEOPARD STILL AT LARGE” the paper said — still on page one but lower this time, as if to a subdued tone — on Monday, Oct. 24.

“The big leopard hunt was put on Saturday afternoon as scheduled but the crowd of people who turned out for it was by no means as large as had been expected or hoped for. Neither the leopard nor any trace of him was found,” the paper reported.

“The center of interest seemed to be about the person of Thomas Hudspeth, who was elected general of the hunt. General Hudspeth told the parties that left Independence where to go and what to do. He himself and a party went to Salem Church. Some of the members of the general's party went on the tramp from there to the ­Spencer rock crusher, while the general and others of the party came back to town along the Lexington road.”

Everyone came back empty-handed, and it seems that manpower, in the end, was the problem.

“Many who came to Independence interested in the leopard hunt never really went on the hunt but just ‘stuck around’ to see what the rest of the people would do. The result was that after they had come to the conclusion there was little chance of seeing the escaped leopard they decided to go the zoo and see those that are held in captivity. It became necessary in a short time for the Hornes to stop anyone from coming into the zoo.”

“A report that came to the Zoo Saturday to the effect that the animal was at Holden” — more than 40 miles away — “and that it would be killed if the Hornes did not come for it was replied to by the Hornes, who said, ‘Go on and kill it if you have it.’ Nothing more had been heard of the animal being at Holden.”

“Six cowboys, who came down from Kansas City with their big hats and other cowboy togs, much to the interest of the boys in Independence, and with their six rope horses, returned to Kansas City looking rather disappointed and dejected about 5 o'clock in the afternoon. They did not get a chance to show their skill with the rope.” “It was said at the zoo this morning that no one had called in regarding the animal for the first morning since it escaped two weeks ago yesterday.”

Weeks passed. Halloween, then Thanksgiving. Page one had stories of plans to close springs near the Square for health reasons. William H. Waggoner, co-founder of the Waggoner-Gates Mill, died at 81. The American Red Cross mounted a drive for members. Englewood got a post office. Rail workers across the country threatened to strike but didn’t. A bad outbreak of smallpox came.

But the paper had little to nothing about the escaped leopard.

A hunter and his dogs square off with the leopard

Then, on Dec. 6, the paper framed the issue oddly with this headline: “LEOPARD BACK TO THE ZOO.”

Back? Well, yes. But dead too.

“The black leopard, principal of newspaper stories by the score on this continent and perhaps of cablegram stories even in European countries, is really dead, it has been announced by I.S. Horne. The carcass arrived in Independence by American Express this morning and was turned over to Mr. Horne. Mr. Horne at once opened the crate and said the animal was the one that had escaped.” “Many people gathered on the streets up town when Mr. Horne stopped his motor car carrying the carcass for a few minutes.”

In Texas County in south-central Missouri, a fox hunter named Matt Todd was hunting with his dogs. Accounts vary, but the dogs treed or hemmed in the leopard. The leopard saw a chance to make a run for it, and Todd shot it.

“Since its escape from the zoo two months ago tomorrow,” the paper reported, “the animal covered 180 miles as the crow flies.”

“Horne says that the leopard seems to have fared well for it was in good shape. It is not known what the animal lived on, since its escape from the zoo, for although there have been reports of it having been in various places no one has ever given for sure that he has seen the animal or that it has been in his community, until the report came that it had really been killed at Houston, Texas County, by Matt Todd.”

What happened after the leopard's death

There was worse luck to come for the Horne Zoo Arena Company. In October 1922, a fire destroyed several of the buildings and, it was reported, killed 60 lions, pumas, baboons and others. Only the bird house was spared.

The Examiner reported that the Horne Zoo was here from 1912 to 1932. Hollywood was needing more animals. The family moved its operations to California.

