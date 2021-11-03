Dogs on the trail and many reported sightings — but no luck finding the escaped leopard of 1921

Jeff Fox

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

One hundred years ago, a wild black leopard escaped from a zoo just east of the Square and put Independence on edge. For weeks in the fall of 1921, nervous residents in and around Independence reported seeing what might be a leopard. Many sightings are questionable, but not all.

Sightings — real or fanciful — of an escaped leopard

“The search for the black leopard which escaped Sunday morning from the Horne Zoo still continues and without success,” The Independence Examiner reported on the afternoon of Tuesday, Oct. 11, 1921.

“Doctors Johnson and Kenney came down from Kansas City last night with eight dogs especially trained for the hunting of wild and fierce animals. At 2 o'clock this morning a party of eight Kansas City men along with Sherman Horne and an equal number of men from the zoo started out to try to pick up a trail of the animal. They stayed out until between 7 and 8 o'clock this morning but without success.” “Four of the dogs were airedales and three were crosses between the airedale and the western bear dog while the other was an ordinary hound that will bay. The hound is used for the purpose of posting the party of men as to where the pack is. The other dogs are silent hunters.” “After a short rest this morning the party went for another hunt.”

There were no bylines, so it's impossible to know if the paper had one reporter or a half dozen on the story, but the paper was throwing what it had into the effort — long stories prominently run on page one.

That Tuesday’s account went on:

“Calls have been received at the zoo from many people in the county who have seen something that they thought might be the leopard. It is said that everyone who sees a black dog thinks that perhaps it is the leopard and calls up about it. Two men said they thought they saw the animal early this morning near the A.P. Fonda place on the Lexington road a mile northeast of the city limits.”

How do you track a missing leopard?

“The zoo people said this morning they had hoped the animal would put down a calf or some small animal last night for food and in this way it would be possible to get a line on its whereabouts, but so far as has been heard it has molested nothing.” “Mr. Horne said this morning he would gladly pay for any long distance telephone call that might come from anyone regarding the whereabouts of the beast, provided the party calling was sure that he had seen it. He said, ‘I will give $10 to anyone who can show me a fresh track of the animal or will gladly give $50 to anyone who will show me the animal alive.’” “It is said that animals which escape from captivity are extremely shy about coming in contact with people. It may be that the leopard is many miles from Independence.”

It was much the same in Wednesday’s paper.

A teacher at the Columbian School reported a sighting. A woman on Walnut just off the Square “heard a queer scratching sound about her back door at 9 o'clock last night” and called police, who arrived with what the paper called “a w-w-whirr.” They found a large black tom cat near a chicken coop.

Emmanuel DeLong, on his farm about 4½ miles southeast of Independence, “saw a queer-looking animal about noon Monday. It was black and with a long body. He watched it run into a weed patch.”

He called the zoo, and dogs were brought out. They followed the scent, but the trail quickly went cold.

The paper also reported, “Along dark the children of Namon Paris, who lives some distance beyond the Spencer rock quarry, thought they heard the animal. The children were considerably frightened and the Zoo was notified. No trace of the animal was found, however, so it is supposed that the alarm was a false one.”

A credible report of leopard sighting comes in

Then on Sunday, Oct. 16, things changed.

Monday’s headline, “MAY HAVE LEOPARD DRIVE,” described a seemingly credible report of an encounter with the leopard by B.H. Perkins and his son at the Perkins place just outside town on the Lexington road.

“Last night about 10 o'clock, just after Mr. Perkins had returned from church, he was sitting on his porch. He noticed a long low black animal with a long drooping tail in the yard, he says. He hissed suddenly and the animal arose in the air for one magnificent leap and was gone. Mr. Perkins does not believe that any animal that lives in this part of the country could have leaped as the one he saw last night.” “When Mr. Perkins scared the animal his son, Herbert Perkins, who is employed in the drygoods department of the Bundschu store in Independence, was coming up the lane from the main road. Herbert and the leopard (if it was a leopard) met face to face in the lane. The leopard leaped the fence and was gone again.”

That was enough for B.H. Perkins. The paper quoted his plan in detail:

"I believe for the safety of the children and even the grown people of the community about Independence we should hold one grand round-up for the purpose of taking the animal. Anyone can spare a day for the purpose, and to fail to do so might mean the loss of the life of some child.”

How do you organize a drive to capture a large predator?

“I would suggest that the people in and about Independence set a day and get together on the matter. The forces could be divided and captains appointed. ... It is very probable that in this kind of a procedure the animal would be found.” “I think the territory to be covered should be that on this side of the Blue, as far up as Selsa. From there the searching should range off to the west and north and come in the vicinity of the stone arch bridge on the Fifteenth street road and north to the river.”

Plans were coming together. The drive was set for Saturday, Oct. 22. Organizers hoped for 1,000 men. People across the country were starting to read this story, and the community was on edge.

