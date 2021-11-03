Independence restaurant inspections

The Examiner

Recent inspections include the following:

Jack in the Box: 14000 E. 42nd St. S., inspected Oct. 27.

• Physical facilities not cleaned as often as necessary. Floors throughout kitchen found soiled underneath sinks and equipment.

• Food found uncovered in walk-in cooler and freezer.

• Food handler cards could not be provided to inspector.

Panda Express: 14050 E. 42nd St., inspected Oct. 27.

• Food handler cards were not kept on site as required. Follow up on food handler cards will be made on Nov. 10.

• Clean utensils (butcher’s knives) stored in unclean containers.

• Multiple wiping cloths found lying on food prep areas throughout the kitchen. Wiping cloths must be held between uses in a chemical sanitizer solution.

Little Caesar’s Pizza: 3721 S. Noland Road, inspected Oc. 27.

• Equipment is not in good repair. Door seal on walk-in cooler door found heavily damaged.

• No form of sanitizer found in food prep areas. Sanitation of surfaces not being done.

• Physical facilities not cleaned as often as necessary. Floors throughout the entire building found heavily soiled. Floor drains found heavily soiled and not being cleaned as needed.

• Physical facilities not being maintained in good repair. Light shield above food prep area found with pooling water.

• Multiple non-food-contact surfaces of equipment throughout kitchen noted not free from accumulation of soil: walk-in cooler shelving; 3-compartment sink; storage shelving; reach-in coolers; pizza oven; mixing equipment; prep tables; hot holding ovens.

• Kitchen staff was observed drinking in food prep area. This could result in contamination of food product. Corrected on site.

• Personal items found being stored on top of customer drink products.

• All employees must have an Independence food handler card by Nov. 18.

• All other violations must be corrected by Oct. 29.