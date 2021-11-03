Wood cutouts to raise funds for Habitat for Humanity now on sale

Mike Genet

The Examiner

Wood cutouts to be decorated for display at Independence’s George Owens Nature Park, and raise money for Truman Heritage Habitat for Humanity, are now available for the public to purchase. This year's cutouts are gingerbread houses.

This is the fifth straight year of fundraiser cutouts, which will go in display beginning Dec. 8 at the park’s 18th Annual Winter Solstice Torch Lit Hike event. They’ll remain on display for park visitors through Jan. 30, 2022. In past years, the cutouts – about 4 feet tall and made of plywood – have been snowmen, penguins and gingerbread people.

Cutouts can be purchased at the Habitat for Humanity ReStores in Independence (505 N. Dodgion St.) and Blue Springs (1219 N.W. Missouri 7). Cost is $20, and supplies are limited. As they have the past couple years, students from the Fort Osage School District created the wooden cutouts.

Decorated and completed cutouts can be dropped off at the DeWitt Center at George Owens Nature Park, 1601 S. Speck Road. Drop-off dates are Nov. 30 and Dec. 1-4 (8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.) and Dec. 7 (8:30 a.m.-noon).

In past years, Truman Heritage Habitat has sold about 100 cutouts, and Jeff Umbreit, recreation program supervisor for the city of Independence, said between 70 and 90 will go on display. They’ll remain through January for viewing, “Then we call those that decorated a house so they can get it back for future use.”

“This is a longstanding tradition at George Owens Nature Park,” Umbreit said in a release. “We always look forward to seeing and sharing the imaginative ideas brought to life by our community. Of course, we’re also thrilled to help support our local Habitat for Humanity in the process.”

Lindsay Browne, community engagement director for Truman Heritage Habitat, said participation is an “all-round positive.”

“It’s a great opportunity to bring family together or perhaps promote your business or organization to the local community,” Browne said in a release. “It contributes to our community’s culture, and it supports our organization’s mission to help local families.”