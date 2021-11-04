The Examiner

Items for the Community Calendar may be emailed to nmelton@examiner.net or mailed to: The Examiner, 300 N. Osage St., Independence, MO 64050, attention Nancy Melton. Also, check the calendar online at examiner.net.

NOTE: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there may be changes in the schedules of any of these programs. Be sure to make phone contact or double check the website for each of these events.

WEEKEND

“The Outgoing Tide” – City Theatre of Independence: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5, 6, 13, and 14 and 2 p.m. on Nov. 7 and 12. This is a play with dark humor and emotion as a family plans for its future. To buy tickets or learn more, visit https://citytheatreofindependence.org/

FRIDAY

Zumba A.M.: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence. This is a fusion of Latin and international music and dance themes that create a dynamic, exciting and effective fitness program. Month sessions $16 to $24 and drop ins are $3.

Mayor’s Christmas Tree arrives in Kansas City: 9 a.m., Crown Center. This huge tree arrives from Oregon. It will be put up into its stand at approximately 10 a.m. at Crown Center Square.

Little Acorns Virtual Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m. This virtual story program is ideal for preschool and kindergarten children and will take them on journeys to learn about wildlife habits and more. Registration is required by visiting mdc.mo.gov/events and selecting this event.

Fall Harvest Holiday Art and Craft Show: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 5 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 6, 520 N.W. Murray Road, Lee’s Summit, at the Pavilion at John Knox Village. Crafts and art created by over 90 individuals. Admission is free. Donations for Hope House domestic violence shelter will be accepted.

Native Landscape Chat: 1 to 2 p.m., Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center, 4750 Troost, Kansas City, MO, (816) 759-7300. November is an unpredictable month when it comes to native plant landscaping. Take a walk with our native landscape specialists to see how they maintain native plantings in late fall. Registration is required by visiting mdc.mo.gov/events and selecting this event. This event is for persons ages 14 and older.