Jackson County restaurant inspections – Blue Springs

The Jackson County Environmental Health Division inspects sites where food is served outside independence and Kansas City. Recent inspection results in Blue Springs are as follows:

Daniel Young Elementary School: 505 S.E. Shamrock Lane, inspected Oct. 13. No violations found.

Plaza Heights Christian Academy: 1500 S.W. Clark Road, inspected Oct. 13.

• Observed accumulation of dust buildup on ceiling vents.

• Floors under equipment (dishwasher, washing machine, under counters, cooking equipment) had accumulation of buildup. REPEAT.

• Correct violations by 12/12/21.

Mini Mart: 1501 Woods Chapel Road, inspected Oct. 13.

• There was no handwashing signage in the restrooms. Inspector provided signage. Corrected on site.

Saint Mary’s Manor: 111 Mock Ave., inspected Oct. 14.

• Gasket on the reach-in cooler is torn. Gasket had been ordered last 30 days. Correct by Dec. 13.

Minsky’s Pizza: 2201 N. Missouri 7, inspected Oct. 14.

• Noticed a red liquid at the bottom of the reach-in cooler in kitchen area. Corrected. Manager cleaned out the reach-in cooler.

• Noticed the walk-in racks had a buildup of food residue on them. Walk-in fan had a soil buildup on the cover. Corrected on site.

• Plastic spatulas were worn and torn. Corrected. Manager discarded the utensils.

• Dented cans were on the can rack. Manager removed the cans. Corrected on site.

• Hand washing sink was missing the handwashing sign. Corrected on site. Manager made a sign.

• Noticed that inside the microwave had a red buildup inside. Corrected on site. Manager cleaned the microwave.

• Noticed that a bag of onions were sitting on the walk-in floor. Corrected on site.

The Parkway Senior Living Independent Living: 550 N.E. Napoleon Drive, inspected Oct. 15. No violations recorded.

Back Yard Burgers: 1900 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected Oct. 15

• The fan cover in the walk-in cooler has a dark colored buildup. Repeat.

• The top of the try station has a buildup of food debris. Repeat.

• The inside of the reach-in freezer near the grill has a buildup of food debris.

• There was a towel lining the wire rack cart with fry baskets on top. Towel was removed. Corrected on site.

• The can opener blade had a buildup of food debris. Blade was cleaned and sanitized. Corrected on site.

• Correct all violations by Dec. 14.