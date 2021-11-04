Jackson County restaurant inspections – Blue Springs
The Jackson County Environmental Health Division inspects sites where food is served outside independence and Kansas City. Recent inspection results in Blue Springs are as follows:
Daniel Young Elementary School: 505 S.E. Shamrock Lane, inspected Oct. 13. No violations found.
Plaza Heights Christian Academy: 1500 S.W. Clark Road, inspected Oct. 13.
• Observed accumulation of dust buildup on ceiling vents.
• Floors under equipment (dishwasher, washing machine, under counters, cooking equipment) had accumulation of buildup. REPEAT.
• Correct violations by 12/12/21.
Mini Mart: 1501 Woods Chapel Road, inspected Oct. 13.
• There was no handwashing signage in the restrooms. Inspector provided signage. Corrected on site.
Saint Mary’s Manor: 111 Mock Ave., inspected Oct. 14.
• Gasket on the reach-in cooler is torn. Gasket had been ordered last 30 days. Correct by Dec. 13.
Minsky’s Pizza: 2201 N. Missouri 7, inspected Oct. 14.
• Noticed a red liquid at the bottom of the reach-in cooler in kitchen area. Corrected. Manager cleaned out the reach-in cooler.
• Noticed the walk-in racks had a buildup of food residue on them. Walk-in fan had a soil buildup on the cover. Corrected on site.
• Plastic spatulas were worn and torn. Corrected. Manager discarded the utensils.
• Dented cans were on the can rack. Manager removed the cans. Corrected on site.
• Hand washing sink was missing the handwashing sign. Corrected on site. Manager made a sign.
• Noticed that inside the microwave had a red buildup inside. Corrected on site. Manager cleaned the microwave.
• Noticed that a bag of onions were sitting on the walk-in floor. Corrected on site.
The Parkway Senior Living Independent Living: 550 N.E. Napoleon Drive, inspected Oct. 15. No violations recorded.
Back Yard Burgers: 1900 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected Oct. 15
• The fan cover in the walk-in cooler has a dark colored buildup. Repeat.
• The top of the try station has a buildup of food debris. Repeat.
• The inside of the reach-in freezer near the grill has a buildup of food debris.
• There was a towel lining the wire rack cart with fry baskets on top. Towel was removed. Corrected on site.
• The can opener blade had a buildup of food debris. Blade was cleaned and sanitized. Corrected on site.
• Correct all violations by Dec. 14.