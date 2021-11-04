Local COVID-19 vaccinations sites

The Examiner

All Missourians ages 12 and older (Pfizer vaccine) or 18 and older (Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines) are eligible to receive COVID vaccines without charge. If you are seeking a third dose of Pfizer or Moderna, you should first talk with your health-care provider.

Vaccinations are being offered as follows:

University Health (formerly Truman Medical Center): 7900 Lee’s Summit Road, Kansas City, and 2211 Charlotte St., Kansas City. Vaccinations are being given at both locations, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:20 p.m.

You must make an appointment in order to receive the vaccination by calling 816-404-2273 or by visiting https://www.trumed.org/forms/covid-19-vaccine-registration/

Jackson County Health Department:

If you have any question about Jackson County Health Department vaccine clinics or are having difficulty registering for an appointment, call 816-404-6415.

If you are seeking a booster or additional dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, you must bring your vaccination card to the clinic.

If you are confused about “additional” and “booster” doses, speak with your health-care provider. You can also find additional information at https://jacohd.org/booster-doses

• Nov. 4, and 5, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the NRCCUA Building at 3651 N.E. Ralph Powell Road in Lee’s Summit. These clinics will offer Pfizer doses one, two, additional, and booster; Moderna doses two, additional and booster; and the Johnson & Johnson single dosae and booster dose. Appointments are not required but are strongly recommended. To make an appointment to receive any of the vaccines at 3651 N.E. Ralph Powell Road this week, visit https://jacohd.jotform.com/212996400114147

• Nov. 5, 4 to 7 p.m., Inter City Fire Protection District, 1702 Blue Ridge Blvd., Kansas City. This clinic will provide the Pfizer first and second doses as well as the additional and booster doses; the Moderna second dose as well as the additional and booster doses; and the Johnson & Johnson single dose and booster dose. No appointment is necessary.

Crosetti Health & Wellness: 510 S. Main St., Grain Valley, 816-847-6930. Hours are Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. No appointments required for vaccinations or testing.

Also offering vaccinations are local Hy-Vee stores and private pharmacies.

The state of Missouri has an online vaccine locator allowing you to register for vaccination and make your appointment at https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator/

The CDC provides a vaccine locator which lists many local pharmacies and stores providing the vaccine. Visit that locator at https://www.vaccines.gov/search/