A step forward for police service

From The Examiner during the week of Nov. 1-6, 1971:

• “CHIEF ‘OVERWHELMED’” – Jubilant police officers and city officials watched the returns come in Tuesday night that gave voter approval to a $2 million bond issue for a new police building.

“I’m just overwhelmed,” Police Chief George D. Owen said. “This is the greatest thing that has happened to me during my career as a police officer.”

Owen said the success of the campaign was due to the joint efforts of many people who “worked long and hard to put this issue over.”

• “MOTHERS PLAN MARCH” – Approximately 200 Independence mothers and their children are expected to march to the Independence Board of Education Building Monday morning to protest closing of schools and advocate some form of equitable school tax.

Mrs. Lewis Hydorn, organizer of the “mothers” march, said those participating would gather at Crysler Stadium Monday morning and at 9 a.m. would march to the Board of Education Building at 1231 S. Windsor.

“If we don’t get satisfaction here, we will go to Jefferson City, or as high as we have to go,” Mrs. Hydorn said.

• “FAIRMOUNT PROJECT GREEN LIGHTED” – Members of the Fairmount Commercial Club authorized the city planning department to proceed with work on the first stage of a five-stage plan for improvements along U.S. 24 in the Fairmount business district.

Under Stage 1, the street lights, now located in the medial strip, would be relocated on the south side of U.S. 24. Stage 2 calls for removal of the median, left-turn lanes, parallel parking on the south side of U.S. 24 instead of diagonal parking, tree plantings and a parking lot. Later stages call for vacating Ash Avenue south of U.S. 24 and development of a pedestrian mall and relocating of Huttig Avenue. North of U.S. 24, Ash and Huttig would also be vacated for a pedestrian mall.

From The Independence Examiner during the week of Oct. 31-Nov. 5, 1921:

• “WILL PASS THROUGH HERE” – Marshal Foch, General Pershing and the rest of the party of notables on their way from Washington, D.C., to the American Legion Convention in Kansas City are scheduled to pass through Independence at 5 o’clock this afternoon on the Missouri Pacific railway. They left St. Louis this morning on a special train some time behind Train No. 11.

T.A. Johnson, Missouri Pacific agent in Independence, said this morning that the special train was sure to stop in Independence but that he could not say for how long.

“It may be,” said Mr. Johnson, “that the train will just come to a stop to comply with the safety rules or it may be that it will stand here a few minutes.”

It is probable that those wishing to could get at least a glimpse of some of the great war leaders as the train pulls in and out again, or it may be possible to get a good square look at one or two of them as they stand on the platform of the cars.

Marshal Foch, of France, will be the central figure in the big Legion meet. To him fell by long odds the biggest military job ever assigned to one man, and he finished it in remarkably short time. The only trouble was the allies did not see the importance of having one commander in-chief till after they had been almost exhausted. It is no small job to handle armies aggregating ten million men at one time and in widely distant parts of the world. That was Marshal Foch’s job.

• “C OF C FAVOR DISARMAMENT” – The Board of Directors of the Independence Chamber of Commerce at the meeting yesterday afternoon decided to draw up a resolution to send to President Harding expressing the sentiment of the Chamber as being in favor of reduction of armament.

• “STATE WIDE OBSERVANCE” – Independence will be in line with many other cities and communities throughout Missouri in observing “Father and Son Week,” November 6 to 12. Governor Arthur M. Hyde has issued a proclamation calling upon Missourians generally to enter into the spirit of the week.

The principal event of the week’s observance in Independence will be the community “Father and Son Banquet” to be held Tuesday night at the Christian Church.

