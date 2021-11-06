Community calendar

The Examiner

NOTE: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there may be changes in the schedules of any of these programs. Be sure to make phone contact or double check the website for each of these events.

SATURDAY

Crown Center Ice Terrace Opening: 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., 2450 Grand Blvd., KCMO, 816-274-8411. There will be free skating, hot chocolate and coffee this morning. After 9 a.m., the Ice Terrace will remain open with an entrance fee of $8 for persons 4 and older and free (with a paying admission) for children under 4. Children under age 12 must have an accompanying adult.

Project Warmth Donations: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Independence Center. The Salvation Army’s Project Warmth, which seeks to keep everyone warm this winter, is collecting gently used coats, gloves, blankets and scarves at Independence Center today. This is the only day on which to donate these items. Monetary donations can be made at any time by visiting kctv5.com.

Discover Nature, Project Feed Watch Kick Off: 9 to 10 a.m., Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center, 1401 N.W. Park Road, Blue Springs, 816) 228-3766. A citizen scientist project. Your bird counts help the Cornell lab track long-term trends in bird distribution and abundance. Birders of all ages and skill levels welcome. Bring your binoculars or borrow a pair of ours. No registration required.

Discover Nature, the Bare Bones of Animal Skulls: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Or 12:30 to 2 p.m., Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center, 4750 Troost, Kansas City, (816) 759-7300. What can we learn from animals’ bones. Discover how variation in anatomy can reveal the identity of an animal. This program is designed for persons ages 12 and older. Registration is required by visiting mdc.mo.gov/events and selecting this event.

“The Outgoing Tide” – City Theatre of Independence: 7:30 p.m., Powerhouse Theater at the Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion St., Independence. A play with dark humor and emotion as a family plans for its future. To buy tickets or learn more, visit https://citytheatreofindependence.org/

DEADLINE TO SIGN UP

Registration deadline for Little Acorns, Turkey Talk is Monday, Nov. 8. This free program will be presented at 10 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 9, at Burr Oak Woods Nature Center, 1401 N.W. Park Road, Blue Springs, 816-228-3766. Turkey Talk is intended for children ages 3 to 5, and will discuss the way turkeys walk and talk as well as lots of other interesting facts. To register, visit mdc.mo.gov/events and look for this program. Each child must have an accompanying adult.