Homeowner restrictions? Ask for the documents

Ken Garten

Legal perspectives

Many, many times over the years I have been involved in situations in which misunderstandings and misinformation have caused problems in the use of residential property.

I’m talking about restrictions that govern such matters as roof type or color, parking of trailers in driveways, harboring animals, fencing type and location, sheds and the like.

This comes about in the context of representing both homes associations and homeowners where a problem arises.

A typical scenario is where a prospective purchaser of a home asks the Realtor or the seller if they buy the residence, would they be permitted to build a fence, park a boat trailer in the driveway, install a basketball goal, or raise llamas in their back yard, wherein they are told “yes, that should be no problem,” only to learn later that their reliance on such representations is misplaced.

And so, after the buyer purchases the property, when they start installing their pink roof, building their chain link fence, parking their boat trailer in the driveway, and unloading their pet llamas into the back yard, only then do they learn there is a controversy when they start hearing from neighbors, their homeowner association, and perhaps attorneys claiming this is not permitted.

This is because neighborhood restrictions are imposed by documents setting forth the rules and restrictions, and are recorded as a public record with the recorder of deeds, not word of mouth from people who have no clue.

In this manner, potential purchasers and homeowners are deemed on notice of recorded rules and restrictions that apply to their neighborhood, regardless of what some home seller or Realtor may tell them, home sellers and realtors having a financial incentive to gloss over any factor that may keep the deal from closing.

And, if properly recorded in place at the time a new homeowner takes title, misinformation by the Realtor or the seller are of little benefit to a homeowner who violates such restrictions in reliance on bad advice.

So what is a potential purchaser to do to protect themselves from such a surprise?

The answers can be found deep in the many documents that get shuffled and signed and passed out in any home-sale transaction.

A standard real estate contract provides that the seller is required to secure a policy of title insurance from a title insurance company insuring good title to the buyer.

The first step in this process is that the title insurer issues a commitment to issue title insurance within a designated time after the contract is first signed – usually 10 to 30 days after the contract is signed – which is to be delivered to the buyers.

The title commitment will include a list of exceptions, which may encumber the absolute title of the purchasers, such as easements for utilities; the public right of way for the road that services the home, which typically extends from the center of the roadway into a portion of the yard; taxes and assessments imposed on the property; and recorded restrictions and covenants that may establish homes association dues and rules on what a homeowner can and can’t do with their property.

If, after the potential purchaser gets their title commitment and gets the chance to identify all the matters affecting the property they’ve contracted to purchase, and finds any of those restrictions untenable for their wishes and intentions, they have a right, within a stated time period, to notify the seller of their objection, and ultimately get out of the contract if it can’t be remedied.

That’s how it works.

And so, if a potential purchaser of property has concerns about their contemplated use from a restrictions standpoint, the better choice is to look at the title commitment, get a copy of any recorded restrictions identified in the exceptions, and read them carefully.

Don’t rely on verbal assurances of someone who has a financial incentive for you to overlook such concerns, and buy the property regardless.

Ken Garten is a Blue Springs attorney. Email him at krgarten@yahoo.com.