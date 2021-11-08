Independence addresses police recruiting challenge

Jeff Fox

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

Independence, like other cities across the country, is facing a challenge in the coming years in recruiting and retaining police officers.

“It is not just an Independence problem. It is a national problem,” said Ken Jarnagin, deputy chief of the Independence Police Department.

He spoke to about 15 citizens who attended a town hall last week hosted by Independence Mayor Eileen Weir.

He said police departments are facing a crunch for two main reasons. One is that federal money for the “war on drugs” in the 1990s let police agencies expand significantly – but now many in that generation of officers are nearing retirement. On top of the usual five or 10 retirements a year, IPD is looking at 49 possible retirements in the next five years.

The other factor, he said, is rhetoric about “defunding the police” making potential recruits reluctant to consider police work as a career. The number of people even sitting for the police exam is way down, Jarnagin said.

“It’s a very competitive market right now,” he said.

Weir and Jarnagin stressed that the city has several advantages.

One is broad community support for police.

“Our officers feel very respected and appreciated for the work that they do,” Weir said.

Independence voters last week approved letting the city broaden the rules on how to spend sales taxes from online sales. That means more money to fill the current 30-plus officer vacancies and pay for equipment.

“When they (officers) see ballot measure after ballot measure after ballot measure approved, it’s a big thing,” Weir said.

Other advantages: Independence generally pays more than other cities in the area, and the City Council recently approved using federal stimulus money for retention bonuses – $8,000 for officers who agree to stay on another three years. And the city has no residency requirement.

On top of that, IPD has several specialized units – street crimes, motorcycle patrol, K-9 – that offer career opportunities an officer might not find elsewhere.

IPD also is ramping up its recruitment efforts. You might see a table at Bass Pro Shops or a Mavericks game. City employees who make a successful referral could get a bonus. IPD has developed a pipeline from Drury University in Springfield.

The Police Department also is bringing back its cadet program, Police officers in Missouri have to be 21 or older, but a cadet program gives younger people experience and familiarity with the system before becoming a cop.

“I think it’s going to pay huge dividends for us,” Jarnagin said.

Jarnagin said minority recruitment has been a challenge.

“That’s an area that we really need to put more emphasis on,” he said.