Senior center meals

Lunches provided by area community centers during the week of Nov. 8.

Palmer Center: 218 N. Pleasant St., Independence. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. The suggested contribution is $3 per senior meal and $6 for non-senior guests. Meals can be reserved beginning on the Wednesday of the week prior to the meal by calling 816-325-6200.

• Monday: Sloppy Joe’s, potatoes O’Brien, white corn with peppers, peaches and strawberries, whole grain bun.

• Tuesday: Tuna noodle casserole, cauliflower/peas, cucumber/onion salad, banana, wheat bread.

• Wednesday: Meatloaf, brown gravy, mashed potatoes, fiesta vegetables, pears and strawberries, wheat dinner roll.

• Thursday: Closed for Veterans Day.

• Friday: Chicken-fried steak and gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, wheat bread, citrus fruit cup, wheat dinner roll.

Vesper Hall: 400 N.W. Vesper St., Blue Springs. If you wish to eat at Vesper Hall or to reserve a meal delivery, please call 816-228-0181 by 2 p.m. one working day prior to the meal. Cost: $3.50 donation for ages 60 and older; $5.75 fee for ages 59 and younger.

• Monday: Ham au gratin casserole, peas and carrots, Mexican corn, bread pudding.

• Tuesday: Chili with beans, tossed salad, wheat crackers, pineapples and pears in Jell-O.

• Wednesday: Smothered pork chops, mashed potatoes with gravy, steamed peas, cinnamon applesauce.

• Thursday: Closed for Veterans Day.

• Friday: Cheeseburger, broccoli raisin salad, pears, peanut butter cookie.

Fairmount Community Center: 217 S. Cedar St., Independence. Meals are offered in the center at 11:30 on weekdays as well as for take-out. Meals are $5 or $3.50 for members and reservations for take-out or eat-in meals should be made 24 hours in advance by calling 816-254-8334. Each meal is served with bread or roll and milk.

• Monday: Ham with pineapple, scalloped potatoes, mixed vegetables, dessert.

• Tuesday: Parmesan chicken, ranch potatoes, honey glazed carrots, dessert.

• Wednesday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, dessert.

• Thursday: Breakfast casserole, spiced peaches, dessert.

• Friday: Chicken alfredo, stewed tomatoes, dessert.