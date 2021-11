Veterans Days events on schedule

The Examiner

In recognition of Veterans Day, many local government offices will be closed Thursday.

In addition, military veterans and active duty personnel will be offered the following benefits Thursday:

• The National World War I Museum and Memorial: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 2 Memorial Drive, Kansas City. Free admission for veterans and active-duty military personnel. Admission for the general public is half-price.

• Sea Life Kansas City Aquarium: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., in Crown Center. Free admission for veterans and active-duty military personnel. Additionally, admission for members of veterans’ parties and members of the parties of active duty personnel will be half-price.

• Veterans Day benefits: Visit https://militarybenefits.info/veterans-day-discounts-sales-deals-free-meals/ for a list of benefits and discounts available to military veterans and active-duty military today.