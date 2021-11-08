Find your veteran's story – and other opportunities at local libraries

The Examiner

The Mid-Continent Public Library is offering many virtual events.

One is part of Veterans Salute 2021, It's "Researching Your WWII Veteran," on Zoom, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Piece together your World War II veteran’s military experience using web resources, library resources, and outside sources. Learn what records still exist and how to locate them. This is a virtual event and registration is required.

To access these events, go to www.mymcpl.org/events/virtual-events. If the event is a Zoom event, click on the event and register. An email invitation will be sent to you near the time of the event.

To attend most non-Zoom virtual events, register for the event and, near the time of the event, there will be a link to the library’s Facebook page MCPL360 (or you can navigate to https://www.facebook.com/mcpl360/ at the time the event is scheduled.)

If you have questions as to how to attend an event, call the library at 816-252-7228 and select the option for technology support.

Events this Tuesday and Wednesday include the following:

Tuesday, Nov. 9

• Virtual ELL Classes (Zoom) Clases Virtuales De Ingles (zoom): 9 to 10:30 a.m. or 6:30 to 8 p.m. Join professional teachers to learn how to communicate in social places, school, your job, or during emergencies. All levels welcome!

• Mr. Stinky Feet’s Dance Party (MCPL360): 10 to 10:45 a.m. Break out the pots and pans and join Mr. Stinky Feet for a family dance party.

• Outdoor Storytime for Families: 10 to 10:30 a.m., North Independence branch, 317 W. U.S. 24. These events are all weather permitting and require registration. To register, visit mymcpl.org as cited above.

• Word Basics: Word Styles Part 2 (MCPL360): 2 to 2:30 p.m. This is a virtual event. Even if you are familiar with the styles group on the ribbon, you may find that using either the styles pane or draft view is just what you need. Registration is required by visiting mymcpl.org, as cited above.

• Virtual Teen Book Group: We the Fandom (Zoom): 4 to 5 p.m. Join us to celebrate your favorite fandom or find a new one as we read and discuss YA fandom-related books each month. Read one, all or zero titles and then join us for a great discussion.

• 10 Steps to Selling Your Food Product in Stores: 6 to 7:30 p.m., a Virtual Square One Event. If you dream of getting your food product onto store shelves, let Xander Winkel from the Ennovation Center’s food incubator help you realize it.

• Gaming Concepts, Presented by Unified Esports Association (Zoom): 6 to 7 p.m. A series of classes that provide an opportunity for students to actively learn and participate in the up-and-coming sport of eGaming.

• Grow a Reader Virtual Storytime (Zoom): 6 to 6:30 p.m. Join library staff for live Zoom virtual Storytimes for your littles (and maybe for you too.) We bring stories and songs directly to your home.

• NaNoWriMo Write-in (Zoom): 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. National Novel Writing Month is here! Spend a focused hour working on your novel in the virtual presence of other writers. Registration required.

• Veterans Salute 2021 Digital Commemoration: Healing (MCPL360): 7 to 7:10 p.m. Hear from Post-9/11 veterans as they share what they have done to help themselves and fellow veterans heal.

• Virtual Book Group, Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens (Zoom): 7 to 8 p.m. Come join in the book discussion about this book. Registration required.

Wednesday, Nov. 10

• Ask a Librarian – Databases, Demographics & More: 9 to 10 a.m. This is a Square One Event. What does the public library have to do with business? More than you know. This is a virtual session which requires registration as indicated above.

• Virtual ELL Classes (Zoom) Clases Virtuales De Ingles (zoom): 9 to 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 to 8 p.m. Join professional teachers to learn how to communicate in social places, school, your job, or during emergencies. All levels welcome!

• Grow a Reader Virtual Storytime (Zoom): 10 to 10:30 a.m. Join library staff for live Zoom virtual Storytimes for your littles (and maybe for you too.) We bring stories and songs directly to your home.

• Outdoor Storytime for Families: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Blue Springs North branch, 850 NW Hunter Dr, Blue Springs. Registration is required as explained above. These events are all weather permitting.

• Outdoor Storytime for Families: 10 to 10:30 a.m., South Independence branch, 317 W. U.S. 24. Registration is required as explained above.

• Small Biz Support Group – Reading Rainbow Edition: 12 to 1 p.m. This is a Square One Event. Need help with your business? Take a look, it’s in a book. Come share your favorite business books with other small business owners. Registration required.

• Exploring LinkedIn Learning for Library (MCPL360): 1 to 1:30 p.m. Want to learn some new skills or boost your knowledge on work-related topics? LinkedIn Learning for Library could be your new friend. This is a virtual event and requires registration.

• Create Your Customer Avatar: 2 to 3:30 p.m. This is a Square One Event. Having the right customer avatar is key to the success of your marking. Registration is required for this virtual event.

• Mad Science Presents Eye to Eye (Zoom); 4 to 4:45 p.m. Open those eyes wide because the workshop gets kids to gaze into the mystery of sight. Program registration will close 30 minutes prior to the start of the program. This is a virtual event.

• Business Model Canvas Workshop: 6 to 7:30 p.m. This is a virtual, Square One event. Is your business model working? Join Kimberly Beer to learn how to stop the chaos and create meaningful direction in your business while ensuring that your business idea is solid. Registration required as indicated above.

• Intensive Editing Masterclass: Part One (ZOOM): 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. Learn how to effectively edit your manuscript by taking the biggest concepts from developmental, line, and copy editing to creating action steps to revise and polish your manuscript. This is a virtual program and registration is required.