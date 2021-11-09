Independence restaurant inspections

The Examiner

Critical violations involve factors that can directly lead to foodborne illness and must be corrected within 72 hours or as otherwise stated. All critical violations must be corrected within 72 hours (or as otherwise stated on the report). All non-critical violations must be corrected by the next regular inspection (or as otherwise stated on the report).

Recent city of Independence inspections include:

Papu’s Cafe: 1348 S. Noland Road, inspected Oct. 26. No violations found.

My Village Grill: 3010 S. Missouri 291, inspected Oct. 22.

• Equipment is not in good repair. Caulking on buffet line cracked and not easily cleanable.

• Handles and sides of freezers dirty with buildup and grime.

Tropicana: 3622 S. Noland Road, inspected Oct. 25.

• Single-service and single-use articles not made of proper materials. Sour cream container being re-used. Corrected Oct. 25.

• Equipment not in good repair. Duct tape door/lid of ice cream freezer on end.

Kentucky Fried Chicken/Taco Bell: 4210 S. Noland Road, inspected Oct. 25.

• Debris/crumbs found between Henney Penneys.

• Buildup on cooler exterior doors.

• Sink was used for purpose other than hand washing. Hand sink being used for storage shelf for fryer use. Corrected on Oct. 25.

Smokehouse BBQ: 19000 E. 39th St., inspected Oct. 27.

• Proper sanitizing procedures were not followed. Sanitizing liquid not dispensing through hose for dishwashing machine. Service technician called. Corrected Oct. 28.

• Oven interior dirty with debris and buildup.

• Prep cooler interior dirty with debris and buildup.

• Microwave interior dirty with buildup and debris.

QuikTrip: 4740 S. Arrowhead Drive, inspected Sept. 30.

• Crumb trays on roller grills noted not free of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris.

• Utensils not properly stored between use.

Papa John’s Pizza: 12501 E. U.S. 40, inspected Sept. 30.

• Interior of make cooler and its door gaskets noted not free of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris.

• 11 employees must provide restaurant with a valid food handler card by Oct. 15 or they will be removed from the schedule.

Farview Food Pantry: 18109 E. 12th St. N., 18109 E. 12th St. N., inspected Sept. 29. No violations found.