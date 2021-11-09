Jackson County restaurant inspections – Blue Springs

The Examiner

The Jackson County Environmental Health Division inspects sites where food is served outside independence and Kansas City. Recent inspection results in Blue Springs are as follows:

Chipotle Mexican Grill: 1115 Coronado Drive, inspected Oct. 15.

• The fan cover in the walk-in cooler has a buildup of dust.

• The floors in the lobby and prep area have a buildup of debris.

• Correct all violations by Dec. 14.

Tuscany’s Fine Italian Dining: 1800 S.W. Missouri 7, inspected Oct. 15.

• Observed pipe to hand sink not adjacent with floor pipe missing extended piece, Correct by Dec. 14..

• Two hand sinks had no drying provisions. Corrected. Paper towels were placed at sinks.

• Cardboard was observed being used to cover shelving under flour and clean dishes. Corrected Cardboard was removed and discarded.

• Observed raw shrimp stored above ready-to-eat foods in the reach-in cooler. Corrected. Shrimp was moved to bottom shelf.

• Observed black buildup in the soda nozzle at the bar area. Corrected. Cleaned and sanitized on site.

James Walker Elementary School: 201 S.E. Sunnyside School Road, inspected Oct. 16. No violations found.

William Bryant Elementary School: 1101 S.E. Sunnyside School Road, inspected Oct. 16. No violations found.

Star Brite Nutrition: 3100 S. Missouri 7, inspected oct. 16.

• Single service items were observed stored on the floor. Corrected. Cases were moved to shelving.

• Scoops were stored in powder mix containers with handles touching mix. Correct by Dec. 14.

Vesper Hall: 400 N.W. Vesper, inspected Oct. 18. No violations found.

Dollar Tree: 930 S. Missouri 7, inspected Oct. 18.

• Observed broken down shelving not in use in the back storage area. Correct by Dec. 17.

• Floors in the back had accumulation of trash and debris throughout. Correct by Dec. 17.

Dollar General Store: 1800 S.W. U.S. 40, inspected Oct. 18.

• Temperature measuring device was missing from the reach-in cooler in the back storage room.

• Observed food residue in the bottom of reach-in freezer in the back storage room.

• Covered waste basket was not provided in the women’s restroom.

• Correct all violations by Dec. 17.