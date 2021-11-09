Scouts honor area educators

By The Examiner staff

The Blue Elk District of the Heart of America Council of BSA Scouting recently honored several area leaders in education. The district includes much of Eastern Jackson County as well as northern Lafayette County.

The Ambassador of Scouting Award was given to Fort Osage School District Superintendent Dr. Jason Snodgrass at an Oct. 28 dinner at the Elks Lodge in Blue Springs.

The Fretwell Outstanding Ecucator Award was given to:

• Tom Huffington, assistant superintendent, Oak Grove School District.

• Stephanie Kallas, Grain Valley School District.

• Michelle Sisco, Blue Springs School District.

• Michelle Preslar, Fort Osage School District.

• Robert Streich, Independence School District.

• Amanda Drinkwater, Odessa School District.

• Amanda Ronkoski, Wellington School District.