Community calendar

NOTE: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there may be changes in the schedules of any of these programs. Be sure to make phone contact or double check the website for each of these events.

WEDNESDAY

Senior Fitness/Silver Sneakers: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., The Grain Valley Community Center, 713 S. Main St., 816-847-6230. Be sure to call the Community Center as new mask regulations may result in changes of schedule.

Zumba A.M.: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence. This is a fusion of Latin and international music and dance themes that create a dynamic, exciting and effective fitness program. Month sessions $16 to $24 and drop ins are $3.

Intermediate Tap: 11 to 11:45 a.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple Ave., Indep. Tap dancing routines, warm ups and even occasional performances. Work on skills, intermediate to advanced. Instructor approval required for new participants. Month sessions $20 to $25.

Noon Yoga: 12 to 12:45 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence. Take a break in the middle of your day to relax while toning and strengthening. Bring a mat and water to class. Month sessions are $15 to $24 and drop ins are $3.

Silver Sneakers Yoga: 1:45 to 2:30 p.m. Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple Ave., Indep. Improve joint range of movement, strength and balance, and relax. Learn safe moves and breathing exercises to reduce stress. Silver Sneakers members and daily drop-ins. Drop-ins are $3.

TRX Suspension Training: 5 to 6 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple Ave., Indep. Classes are designed to develop strength, balance, flexibility, endurance, coordination and core stability simultaneously. The system utilizes straps, buckles and grips that allow the user to work against their own body weight. Month sessions are $17 to $28 and drop ins are $3.50.

Barre Fusion: 5 to 5:45 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence. Combines ballet and dance techniques, yoga postures, functional strength exercises and cardio training to create a fun total body workout. Month session are $15 to $21 and drop ins are $3.

Extreme Boot Camp: 5:10 to 6 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence. See great results and get whole body benefits from this fast-paced program. Choose your method: either high or low intensity. Month sessions $24 to $33 (three nights), $15 to $21 (two nights) and drop ins are $3.

Zumba Toning: 6 to 7 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence. Combine Zumba with body-sculpting dance moves using light hand weights for a fun and effective toning workout. Month session are $17 to $28 and drop ins are $3.50.

The Civil War Round Table meeting and program: 7 p.m., Silver Heart Inn, 1114 Noland Road, Independence. Lane Smith, a member of the Kansas City Civil War Round Table, will portray the attorney for Jefferson Daivs in "The Trial of Jefferson Davis." This meeting is open to the public, but please call Beverly Shaw at 816-225-7944 to make a reservation and to receive parking instruction.

THURSDAY-SUNDAY

Crimes of the Heart: 7:30 to 10 p.m., auditorium at Miller Theatres, 1901 Missouri 7, Blue Springs. A play presented by the Blue Springs City Theatre Nov. 11 to 14 and 19 to 21. The play is directed by Katelyn Tormena and stars Audrey Camp, Hannah Bezona, Nick Henning, Kristen Henning, Misty Weinzirl, and Farid Topkah. Tickets are available at Millertheatres.com/showtimes. For more information, visit https://bluespringscitytheatre.com/upcoming-events-%26-tickets