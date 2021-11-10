Fatal wreck at Woods Chapel Road and I-470 under investigation

By The Examiner staff

Lee's Summit police continue to investigate Monday evening crash that killed a Blue Springs resident.

Police say Tracy L. Bailey, 59, died at the scene of the two-vehicle crash, which happened about 10:45 p.m. Monday on Woods Chapel Road over Interstate 470. According to police, Bailey was driving west on Woods Chapel Road when her vehicle was hit by a vehicle exiting the southbound lanes of I-470.

The other driver suffered minor injuries; neither vehicle had any passengers. Both vehicles were heavily damaged.

Woods Chapel Road has a traffic light at that intersection, and vehicles exiting from southbound I-470 to westbound Woods Chapel have a yield sign.