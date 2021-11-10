Jackson County restaurant inspections – Blue Springs

The Examiner

The Jackson County Environmental Health Division inspects sites where food is served outside independence and Kansas City. Recent inspection results in Blue Springs are as follows:

Mini Mart: 1900 W. U.S. 40, inspected Oct. 19.

• Hand washing sink in bathroom had towels in sink. Corrected. Towels were removed from hand sink.

• Shelving in the walk-in cooler had accumulation of black buildup. Correct by Dec. 18.

Sushi Avenue: 1305 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected Oct. 19. No violations found.

Cosentino’s Price Chopper Kitchen, Salad bar, Smoked Meats: 1305 N. Missouri 7, inspected Oct. 19.

• Black residue on the wall by the three-compartment sinks. Corrected on Oct. 19.

• Cooked chicken breast at 135 degrees F was placed in the deli cold holding cooler for sale. Kitchen manager placed the chicken breast back into the walk-in cooler to cool the chicken to 41 degrees F or lower. Corrected on site Oct. 19.

• Smoked ribs and smoked chicken were for sale in the hot case without self-by dates on the label. Corrected on site; manager placed dates on the smoked meats.

Rancho Grande Cantina: 501 N.W. Jefferson St., inspected Oct. 19.

• Observed unlabeled chemical bottles. Corrected; bottles were labeled.

• The vents above the prep area had a buildup of dust. Correct by Jan. 19.